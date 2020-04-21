RENSSELAER — Alex Gull’s golf game excited Dominican University coach Antonio Rivas so much that he asked the Rensselaer Central senior to play for his team next season.
Gull accepted and will play for the Stars beginning in the fall. Dominican is located in River Forest, Illinois.
It fulfills a goal of Gull, who began thinking about extending his competitive golf career as a sophomore on coach Mike Feagans’ squad.
“Actually thought about it my whole life really, but I started getting serious about it my sophomore year,” said Gull, the son of Chip and Ann Gull.
That year, Gull qualified for the regional meet with teammate Jacob Hillan, finishing among the top three individuals not on a qualifying team at the Logansport Sectional.
Gull fell short of a return trip to regional as a junior last year, but he was a favorite to reach the regional meet this spring. Another regional appearance would have put Gull within driving distance of a state qualifying spot.
“I had my eye on state,” he said. “Definitely regionals. I would have had to put up a good round at regionals to get to state, but that was something I was looking forward to.”
A three-sport athlete, Gull earned multiple match medalist honors as well as team awards for mental attitude and sportsmanship.
His new coach looks forward to grooming Gull for the college game.
“I’m super excited to have Alex join our program here at Dominican,” Rivas said of his new recruit. “We have made great strides in moving our team forward and hopefully competing for a conference championship. This starts by recruiting great student athletes like Alex. I envision him being a huge part of our future success.”
After struggling to gain ground in Rivas’ first two seasons at Dominican, the Stars made some strides last fall with a young squad. The team got somewhat younger with the addition of Gull and four new players.
“They’re a newer program,” Gull said. “They haven’t been around long and I’m going in with four other players, so there will be five freshmen.”
Dominican began sponsoring a men’s golf program in 2011. Rivas is the program’s third coach.
Despite the loss of the spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gull still works on his game whenever possible.
“I’ve been going out and practicing, playing some rounds. I signed up for some summer tournaments, too,” he said.
A student of the Elite Golf Performance and Trackman Golf Program in LaPorte and the Brendan Doyle Performance Institute in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, where he took lessons, Gull is a regular competitor in Central Indiana and Northwest Indiana junior golf association tournaments in the offseason.
Strong with his driver and putter, Gull is still working on his short game.
“Getting to the green is easy for me, but around the green needs to improve,” he said.
A four-year soccer starter for the Bombers, he earned first-team all-Hoosier Conference all four years and was an Indiana Soccer Coaches Association Top Team Player selection. He owns the team’s career steals record at RCHS.
This winter, he was the team’s No. 2 option on offense for the Bombers’ boys’ basketball team, finishing second in points.
Gull has also performed admirably in the classroom, maintaining a 4.12 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. He was named ISCA Academic All-State in soccer and honorable mention academic all-state in basketball.
Gull plans to pursue a business degree at Dominican with emphasis on finance or entrepreneurship.