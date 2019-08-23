LaPORTE — Mya Herrema scored her first goal as a member of the Kankakee Valley girls’ soccer team Thursday in the Kougars’ shutout of host LaPorte.
Herrema, who led Covenant Christian in goals scored last year and finished as one of the top goal scorers in the area, punched in a free kick to give the Kougars a 2-0 lead in their season opener.
Senior Karmen Nowak scored the game’s first goal on an assist from Madi Myers and Nowak would later assist on Blythe Campbell’s goal.
KV managed 21 shots in the game, with 18 on goal. LaPorte goalkeeper Grace Holt made 15 saves.
KV goalkeeper Courtney Fox had far less activity on her end, making two saves.
Lady Bombers rolled by Hanover, 6-1
CEDAR LAKE — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ soccer team opened the 2019 campaign with a 6-1 loss at Hanover Central on Thursday.
The Wildcats built a 3-0 lead in the first half before Abby Lucas punched in a goal off a rebound. Ariel Manns picked up the assist.
The Bombers managed 22 shots on goal to 15 for the Wildcats, but struggled to get the ball into the net.
Sophomore Abby Ahler and senior Calla Tomlinson shared goal-keeping duties, with the pair combining for eight saves.