MONTICELLO — North Newton’s Mackendzie Dresbaugh and Kankakee Valley’s Halle Gutwein turned Monticello’s Tippecanoe Country Club into their own little playground for the third straight year on Monday.
The rivals traded shot for shot, with Dresbaugh, a junior, eventually holding off Gutwein by three strokes to earn her second Twin Lakes Sectional championship in three years. She shot an 83 on the par-72 lay-out to edge Gutwein, the defending champion, who finished with an 86 in her final sectional appearance.
Both golfers will do battle again on Saturday when they participate in the regional meet at the Battle Ground Golf Course. Tee time is set for 10 a.m., local time.
Dresbaugh’s effort helped the Spartans record their first team title at Twin Lakes. North Newton shot a 394 to edge runner-up Lowell by a stroke. KV was third with a 403.
The top three teams and the top three individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the regional round. Those qualifying as individuals include Hadley Peel of Twin Lakes (93), Danielle D’Andrea of Twin Lakes (95) and Anna Parsley of Pioneer (99), who beat Tri-County’s Ashley Siegfred on the first hole of a sudden death playoff (see story at bottom).
Besides Dresbaugh, the Spartans got solid rounds from Emma Gagnon (96), Maddie Binge (106), Madelyn Arenholz (109) and Hannah Cooper (110).
Joining Gutwein on KV’s scorecard were Sara Groen with a 99, Emmagrace Biernat with a 108 and Nadia Hemphill carded a 110. Alexandra Saxon fired a 111.
Rensselaer Central finished ninth among the 10 teams that competed. The senior-less Bombers had a 456 to easily beat South Newton, which finished with a 514.
Junior Cami Geleott led the Bombers with a 106 and teammates Addison Hesson and Anna Hannon shot 114s. Olivia Taylor added a 118 to the score.
Tess Thomas led South Newton’s squad with a 117.
—————
Tri-County’s Siegfried reaches playoff
“It’s funny,” Tri-County’s Ashley Siegfried mused as she walked back to the clubhouse, pushing her golf cart, “our scores were exactly opposite from the first time.”
Siegfried and Pioneer’s Anna Parsley found themselves entrenched in an individual playoff Monday during the Twin Lakes Sectional to determine the final advancement from the sectional round to the Lafayette Jefferson Regional this Saturday. The pair both carded a 99 while playing their regulation round together, and the playoff was going to be on the No. 1 hole.
Siegfried carded a four on the hole when the pair teed off nearly five hours earlier, while Parsley collected a six. In addition, Parlsey admitted she was shaking before the playoff hole as the pair chatted because Siegfried’s strength Monday was her driver off the tee.
It was again in the playoff for the Cavaliers senior — except instead of going straight down the fairway, Siegfried’s drive flew wide right and landed well off intended target. Parsley, meanwhile, reached the green in two clean shots. That led to a two-putt and a four.
After her rough tee shot, Siegfried needed three shots to get onto the green — which all but ended the senior’s career. She finished up her hole, shook hands with Parsley — a fellow Class of 2020 athlete — and spent the next few minutes rotating between soft tears and laughing with Parsley and a couple Cavaliers teammates who walked the playoff hole.
Siegfried garnered two pars and a birdie during her regulation round to lead Tri-County, which shot a 426 and placed sixth among the 10 schools.
“I hit my ball so straight today … I had really good drives,” she said. “It gave me a bigger chance, a bigger opportunity — my drives did. I was following through, not rolling my hands over (or) opening up too much.”
Added Cavaliers head coach Mark Legler, “She came up a little short in the playoff, but I was very proud of her 99.”
Anna Pilotte shot a career-best 18-hole 106, while Bailee LaCosse shot a 107, with a par on the No. 7 hole. All three seniors will move on.
“I was very proud of our girls’ efforts, and happy with the results. The greens were very fast, and that kept all the scores up a little,” Legler said. “Not our best, but under the conditions I was happy with that. It looked like most of the scores were five to eight strokes higher per player than most were expecting.”
Jasmine Culp shot a 114, and Maddie Musser carded a 124.
At the end of their rounds — and then, the playoff — Legler made sure to hug all three seniors. Tri-County restarted its golf program in large part because of the senior class three years ago. Siegfried said she’ll always have the game.
“This isn’t the end of me playing golf, even if I do or don’t play college golf,” she said. “I can just play for fun — I know I’m going to keep going.”
— Compiled by
GIDAL KAISER