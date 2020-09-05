FRANCESVILLE — Tri-County definitely made things hard on itself.
It needed to corral a squib kick, a 5-yard run on third-and-4, and a 24-yard run on second-and-9 to clean up a 27-22 Midwest Conference victory against West Central on Friday.
That was just on its final offensive drive, after the Trojans closed within five with three minutes left.
The Cavaliers also saw junior quarterback Korbin Lawson make three miracle plays — completions of 26 and 32 yards to Bryce Bahler on third-and long, and a 32-yard touchdown run on what could have been a 7-yard loss — and get a handful of key stops in what turned out to be a back-and-forth affair with the hosts.
It seems Mark Gretencord’s team needs to make it interesting.
“You know, no (I don’t like keeping it close),” senior Logan Schneidt laughed. “We’d rather be out there winning every game beyond what everyone expects from us.
“But I do feel like playing these tight games gets us the most riled up we can be and makes us enjoy the little things in football.”
The Trojans (1-2, 1-1) closed within 27-22 on the Braden Nuest touchdown-Blayden Huber 2-point conversion combination, but Tri-County (1-1, 1-0) recovered the squib kick at its own 47. The drive moved to the West Central 35 as Logan Schneidt (10 yards) and Payton Stark (three) pushed the ball forward, with a sideline warning penalty on the home team thrown in.
Schneidt was dropped for a 4-yard loss, but a penalty gave the vistor’s the yardage back.
On second-and-9, he bulled through the line and rumbled up the middle for more yardage. Schneidt was taken down at the 5, and Tri-County ran out the clock the next play.
Schneidt finished with 77 yards and a score in his first game of the season. He spent most of the summer at basic training and missed the season opener. The team didn’t play last week because of the school’s coronavirus-related closure.
“All I can do is thank everyone who stuck around with it, helped me through it mentally and physically,” Schneidt said of his summer and the last three weeks. “I have to thank my school for allowing me to play … I really appreciate the line and the backs working together to make it possible.”
Stark added a score and 33 yards on the ground, while Lawson ran for 82 and a score and passed for 99 and a TD.
“It’s just how we play,” Lawson said of the roller-coaster moments. “We’re kind of underrated in some places, I think, and everyone can do everything in this offense. Some people don’t recognize what we can do with all the weapons we have offensively.”
Stark’s 4-yard run, coupled with Xavier Cantrell’s extra-point kick, gave Tri-County a 7-0 lead. Two minutes later, the Trojans answered on Huber’s 54-yard run. The conversion failed, and it was 7-6.
On the ensuing drive, Tri-County faced third-and-8 at its 43. Lawson rolled right and lofted a ball down line on the right hashmark. It was slightly short of Bahler, but was tipped up into his hands and collected for a 26-0yard gain.
Three plays later, Lawson found Spencer Powell wide open for a 13-yard touchdown pass and a 13-6 advantage after a conversion fail.
Powell later found himself the recipient of Garrett Leman’s interception deep in Cavaliers’ territory as the Trojans were driving for a would-be lead. The pick gave Tri-County control of the ball, clock and score (13-12 at that point), but it would not last.
With the ball at the 2-yard line, a first-down pitch play was blown up and Cantrell was tackled in the end zone for a safety and 14-13 Trojans edge with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in the first half.
The home team took that lead into the locker room, and the margin remained until less than two minute remained in the third frame.
After holding the Trojans to 1 yard on a fourth-and-2 run play, Lawson made magic again.
He dropped back to pass on first-and-10, and was flushed out. Lawson was tackled in the backfield, but in a freak occurrence, the defender hit the ground with Lawson on top of him. Lawson rolled through, never touched the ground and continued to run until he was brought down at the Trojans’ 2-yard line. On the next play, he pushed through for a 2-yard run and a 19-14 lead.
Lawson finished his dramatic two minutes with a 2-point conversion pass to Stark for a 21-14 score.
After West Central punted, Lawson saved a drive with a 32-yard strike to Bahler on a third-and-15 play that was nearly identical to the first-quarter one. Lawson and Schneidt carried the Cavaliers the next 49 yards, with Schneidt putting in a 32-yard run for a 27-14 lead with eight minutes left in the contest.
“Our offensive line has been a big part of our progress for Logan and Payton, getting them all their yards,” Lawson said. “Nail-biter. We let them get back in it, but we pulled away at the end.”
Tri-County lost the yardage battle (339-298), but all that mattered for Gretencord and his team was it began conference play with a victory.
“I’m super-proud of the guys and can’t wait to see how we can build with this,” he said.