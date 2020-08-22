FLORA — It got pretty ugly pretty quick for Tri-County in its season opener Friday at Carroll County.
The host Cougars scored 34 first-quarter points and the defense limited the Cavaliers to nine total rushing yards en route to a 48-6 victory.
Clay Metzger terrorized the Cavaliers’ defense, rushing six times for 188 yards and four touchdowns for the home team.
“I thought we started out good, then the wheels just fell off,” Tri-County head coach Mark Gretencord said. “We started making some turnovers that gave them great field position.
“Defensively, we didn’t contain the sweep well and our tackling was poor. We were arm tackling, so that’s something we will be working on next week.”
TC quarterback Korbin Lawson accounted for Tri-County’s only score on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Gretencord said the Cavs started to get the offense rolling once they went to the air.
“We started moving the ball in the fourth quarter. Korbin hit Xavier Cantrell for a 20-yard catch, then hit him again for an 18-yard catch to the 3-yard line,” he said. “I like our team. We just need to put it together and find ways to build some confidence. That’s tough to do when you find yourself in 34-0 hole right out of the gate.”
Even with the loss, Gretencord said it was nice to be back on the football field.
“Just being able to get out there was nice,” he said, “especially for the seniors, who were looking forward to playing.”
Cantrell shined on defense for the Cavs, picking off a Cougars pass. Spencer Powell recorded 4.5 tackles, while Bryce Bahler added four stops.
Tri-County hosts Attica in its home opener next Friday night in Wolcott.