MONON — North White dominated Tri-County Friday evening, 49-6, in a battle of previously winless teams.
The game was Military Appreciation Night, and the Vikings dominated in nearly all aspect from the opening kickoff. North White outgained the Cavaliers by more than 100 yards (291-175). North White quarterback Anthony Ball threw three touchdown passes, with two to junior Brayden Buschman. Ball finished with 17-24 for 205 yards. He also had nine carries for 38 yards and a score.
“We knew going in that they were strong in the passing game and we knew that pass defense was our weak area. We tried to come up with some schemes and we just didn’t execute very well,” Tri-County head coach Mark Gretencord said. “Their strength is their passing game and we didn’t get very much pressure on the quarterback and he was able to hit the open receivers.
“North White does a nice job of running their routes and getting guys open. Give them credit there as well.”
Buschman had six catches for 96 yards while Justin Russell had four for 52 yards and Trey Cobb added four for 34 yards and a score.
“We had a lot of size on Tri-County up front and our guys did a great job giving Anthony time to throw the ball,” North White head coach Kirk Quasebarth said. “It’s tough for teams to match up with our receivers because they can go get the football.
“All year the strong part of our team has been our offense. We put in a lot of time this summer and tonight came down to not making mistakes as far as turnovers and penalties. We cleaned that up this week and were able to get a lead.”
Parker Smith paced North White’s ground game with 13 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
“I didn’t think our kids came ready to play and we couldn’t block very well early on,” Gretencord said. “We weren’t able to run up the middle like we would like to because they dominated the interior of the line. Our line wasn’t blocking offensively at all in the first half especially.
“Our line was just atrocious offensively and defensively. We have to come out ready to play from the get-go and we have struggled with that in three of our four games.”
Tri-County was paced by junior Logan Schneidt’s 56 yards on nine carries. Payton Stark chipped in 41 yards on 12 carries.
Defensively, Ball had nine tackles for North White while Zachery Sloan added eight tackles and a sack and Tean Reames chipped in seven stops and a sack. Buschman added an interception.
“We got a lot of people to the football to make tackles. It was just the full package for us tonight,” Quasebarth said. “Once we got a lead, we were able to play fast and relaxed, which we hadn’t done all year defensively.”