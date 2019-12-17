The word is out on Rensselaer Central junior Josh Fleming and his floor game.
Try as he might, he can’t hide the fact he poured in 21.7 points per game in the Bombers’ first three games this season. Twin Lakes was determined to bottle up the 6-foot guard on Saturday, limiting Fleming to 2 of 11 from the floor for six points.
He was also an uncharacteristic 2 of 8 from the foul line in his team’s 85-36 thrashing by the Indians.
The Bombers suffered a pair of losses over the weekend to North White and Twin Lakes. In its loss to North White last Friday, RCHS did get balanced scoring to support Fleming, but the Bombers will need to do more of that to take pressure off their leading scorer.
Senior Alex Gull is putting up 14.3 ppg., but more production is needed from players like Camden Chapman (5 ppg.), Noah Bierma (6.3) and Jacob Hillan (5.7) if RCHS hopes to pick up more wins this winter.
Big man Cobb makes
impression on RCHS
Count RCHS coach Chad Pulver impressed with North White senior Trey Cobb’s play along the interior.
Cobb had a double-double in the Vikings’ win over Rensselaer, scoring 16 points to go with 12 rebounds. He was 7 of 10 from the floor, including just one miss in the second half.
“He plays a style of game our guys don’t see very often,” said Pulver, who at 6-foor-9 played with his back to the basket as a member of Saint Joseph’s College’s men’s basketball team. “To his credit, he plays it well. He has a wonderful move down low, he does a nice job of moving away and coming back to the ball, and they look for him down there. They try to find him.”
North White sophomore Hunter Pogue, who has played two seasons with Cobb, has seen his teammate dominate the middle before.
“We can go to Trey whenever we want,” said Pogue, who had a game-high 25 points vs. the Bombers. “He’s such a force down low. He can move anyone out of the way.”
Pogue hit six 3-pointers, with many coming after Cobb kicked the ball out when the Bombers collapsed inside.
“Trey knew he (Pogue) had the hot hand and just kept feeding him,” Vikings coach Matt Sipkema said. “We played a nice inside-out game.”
Hughes at 9.8 ppg. at Zionsville
Former Bomber Jackson Hughes has made four starts for Zionsville’s basketball team, averaging 9.8 points per game.
He currently ranks third on the team in scoring for the Eagles (2-2) and has scored 13 points twice. He had 13 points in his team’s double-overtime loss to Westfield and scored 13 in a loss to New Albany on Saturday.
Results from the weekend
From Friday
Hot-shooting Knights get win
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian hit 30 of 55 shots for 55 percent in a 66-39 rout of visiting Culver Community last Friday.
Senior forward Ben Lins hit 13 of 22 shots for the Knights (2-1), including two 3-pointers. He added six rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Senior Danny Bultema added 15 points and six rebounds with three assists and senior Cade Walstra had nine points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Isaac Alblas, a junior, had three steals.
The Knights led just 30-24 at intermission before outscoring Culver (1-5), 36-15, in the second half.
From Saturday
Spartans fall short at Lake Station
LAKE STATION — A slow start cost North Newton a chance at staying within reach of host Lake Station Saturday in a 62-45 loss.
The Spartans (0-5) trailed 25-14 at halftime, but did close the gap to nine points (42-33) after three periods.
Junior Austin Goddard had 12 points to lead the Spartans. He added seven assists and three steals. Junior teammate Dylan Taylor had nine points and senior Braden Merriman had nine points and five boards.
Cade Ehlinger had eight rebounds.
Nate Dukish had 22 points for the Eagles (4-1) with nine assists and three steals. He was 8 of 13 from the floor, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Eagles hit nine 3s as a team.
Marrick Moore had 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for the winners and Dante Pritchett had 13 points and seven boards.
Rebels pick up first win
KENTLAND — South Newton sophomore Cy Sammons had a double-double to lead his team to its first victory of the season Saturday.
The Rebels (1-4) kept West Central scoreless (0-5) with a 48-20 rout.
Sammons had 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists and two steals. He was 7 of 12 from the floor.
Senior Hayden Berenda added 12 points and senior Austin Miller had 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Trojans freshman Ayden White had a team-high 10 points. Garrett Leman had three assists and three steals.
West Central hit just 21 percent of its shots (8 of 38) over four quarters.