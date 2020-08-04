RENSSELAER — North Newton senior golfer Mackendzie Dresbaugh successfully defended her Rensselaer Central Invitational title on Tuesday, firing a 77 at Curtis Creek.
Dresbaugh tied for medalist honors with Sydney Cesar of Frankfort. Brynlee DeBoard shot an 88 to tie Keira Bucinski of Winamac for third place. Sophia Sanchez of Hanover Central reached the top five with a 90.
Dresbaugh’s finish propelled the Lady Spartans to the team title with a 384. KVHS was second at 412, followed by Lowell (416), Winamac (329) and the host Bombers (490).
Tri-County finished sixth and South Newton eighth.
The Spartans had four golfers compete, with Madelyn Arenholz shooting a 99. Maddie Binge fired a 102 and Gracie Stevens added a 106.
Besides DeBoard, KV counted a 102 from Kolby Enix, a 106 from Nadia Hemphill and a 116 from Kaelyn Lucasik. Allison Rushmore had a kick-out round of 125.
For the Bombers, senior Cami Geleott had a 109, with teammate Addison Hesson shooting a 115. Abby Luzzader shot a 129 and Olivia Taylor carded a 137.
Josie Zacher had a kick-out score of 139 in her first varsity match.
Chloe Brettnacher shot a 103 for the Cavaliers, who counted scores from Jasmine Culp (121), Addison Ewen (142) and Addison Douglas (142).
Tess Thomas had a 116 to lead South Newton. Delaney Smith shot a 131, followed by Kyanna Dyer (139) and Ruth Sanchez (144).