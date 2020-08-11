WHEATFIELD — Veteran Mackendzie Dresbaugh of North Newton and newcomer Brynlee DeBoard of Kankakee Valley displayed sparkling golf during invitational meets this past week.
On Monday, Dresbaugh, a senior and a two-time regional qualifier, won her second medalist medal of the summer, shooting a 71 to win the Kankakee Valley Invitational title.
She shot a 33 on the front nine at Sandy Pines, opening the match with a birdie (par-4 first) and an eagle (par-5 second) on the first two holes. The three-sport athlete, who won the Rensselaer Central Invitational title last week, would add another birdie on the par-4 fifth hole and another eagle on the par 4 sixth.
She would par seven of the last nine holes of the match for a 38 on the back nine.
Teammate Madelyn Arenholz shot a 99 and Maddie Binge fired a 107. Gracie Stevens rounded out the scoring with a 122, giving the Spartans a 409, which was good enough for sixth place.
Crown Point shot a 340 to win the team title, with its top four golfers shooting 90 or better. Val Gozo shot a 79 to finish with the invite’s second-best score.
DeBoard shot an 86 for the Kougars, who shot a 417 as a team for seventh place. Other scorers for KVHS included Kolby Enix with a 102, Nadia Hemphill with a 113 and Kaelyn Lukasik who at 116. Allie Rushmore fired a 122.
Rensselaer Central was led by senior Cami Geleott’s 113. It was the fourth straight invite in which Geleott led the Bombers.
Addison Hesson shot a 126, Ashley Luzadder fired a 132 and Olivia Taylor carded a 135 for coach Wes Radtke.
DeBoard, meanwhile, won a medalist medal at the Lake Central Invitational in just her third meet, firing a 79 for the invite’s lone sub-80 score.
It also served as the first sub-80 score in competition for DeBoard, who will be a freshman when school begins at KV this week.
DeBoard showed great poise after finishing with a triple-bogey on a par-3 hole at Palmira Golf and Country Club in St. John. She would put that finish behind her, recording three straight pars to put herself in position for a medalist title.
Lake Central won the team title with a 363, followed by Munster (372) and Crown Point (380). KV was sixth with a 436, counting scores from Enix (111), Hemphill (123) and Lukasik (123).
Tippecanoe CC challenges
Twin Lakes invite crowd
MONTICELLO — A hot, breezy day of golf accounted for higher-than-normal scores at Saturday’s Twin Lakes Invitational at the Tippecanoe Country Club in Monticello.
Halie Wolf of Lafayette Jeff completed the course with a match medalist score of 81, followed by Lebanon’s Ella Taylor (84) and North Newton’s Mackendzie Dresbaugh (85).
Dresbaugh had the only sub-100 score for the Spartans, who placed ninth in the team race with a 423. Madelyn Arenholz shot a 107, followed by Maddie Binge (108) and Gracie Stevens (122).
Lebanon won the team title with a 364, followed by Lafayette Jeff (372) and Harrison (383).
Rensselaer Central totaled 513 for 14th place. A total of 16 schools brought players to compete.
Senior Cami Geleott led the Bombers with a 107, followed by Addison Hesson (129), Olivia Taylor (136) and Josie Zacher (141).