RENSSELAER — North Newton junior golfer Mackendzie Dresbaugh successfully defended her Rensselaer Central Invitational title on Tuesday, shooting a 79 on the par-72 Curtis Creek Golf Course.
She won the title by six strokes, with Lowell’s Tori Langen firing an 85. Kankakee Valley’s Halle Gutwein shot an 86 and Kougar teammate Sarah Groen fired a 94.
Tanner Greenholt of Lowell shot an 88 to finish among the top five.
Dresbaugh, who won the 2018 title at Curtis Creek with a 77, fired a 40 on the front nine and added a 39 on the back. She had 10 pars and a birdie during her round.
Dresbaugh won a sectional title at Twin Lakes as a freshman and finished second to KV’s Gutwein at the sectional meet last year.
Langen and Greenholt’s finishes led the Red Devils to the team title over runner-up Kankakee Valley. Lowell’s scorecard led 378 with KV’s four golfers shooting a 387.
North Newton was third with a 405 in the eight-school event. Host Rensselaer shot a 506 for fifth place and South Newton was sixth with a 546.
Besides Gutwein and Groen, the Kougars also counted the scores of Alex Saxon (94) and Nadia Hemphill (108). The fifth player’s score was shot by Emma Grace Biernat (115).
Dresbaugh was followed on the Spartans’ scorecard by Emma Gagnon with a 98, Madelyn Arenholz with a 110 and Grace Stevens with a 121. Hannah Cooper fired a 126 for her team’s fifth score.
Rensselaer had just four golfers in the field, with Cami Geleott carding a 114. Kahner Schultz shot a 118, followed by Ashley Luzadder (130) and Olivia Taylor (144).
South Newton’s Tess Thomas, playing at the No. 2 spot on Tuesday, fired a team-best 123. Kyanna Dyer shot a 139, with Sam Hernandez (140) and Miranda Gibson (144) also competing for the Rebels.
Tri-County’s Bailee LaCosse shot a 105 to lead a strong effort by the Cavaliers, who brought just three golfers to the invite. Anna Pilotte fired a 107 and Ashley Siegfried had a 108.
2019 Rensselaer Central
Girls Golf Schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 6 Rensselaer Central Invitational (at Curtis Creek). FINISH: 5th of 8.
Thursday, Aug. 8 @ West Lafayette Invitational, 8 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 9 @ Lady Bison Invitational (at Oxford Country Club), 4 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10 @ Twin Lakes Invitational (at Tippecanoe Country Club), 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12 @ Kankakee Valley Invitational (at Sandy Pines), 8 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 16 vs. Merrillville (at Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19 vs. Lafayette Central Catholic (at Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22 @ South Newton (Hazelden Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27 @ North Judson (at Chesapeake Golf Course), 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Kankakee Valley (at Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31 @ Lady Broncho Invitational, 12 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5 vs. Hanover Central/Winamac (at Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9 vs. West Central/North Newton (at Curtis Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10 @ Benton Central/Seeger (at Oxford Country Club), 4:30 p.m.
Saturday. Sept. 14 @ Hoosier Conference Golf Meet (at Oxford Country Club), 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 vs. Lowell, 4:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 @ Twin Lakes (at Tippecanoe Country Club), 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23 @ Twin Lakes Sectional (at Tippecanoe Country Club)