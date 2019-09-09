The success of Curtis Creek men’s and women’s golf teams continued as the first match of 2019 was played Saturday in Rensselaer versus teams from Oak Grove Country Club in Oxford.
The CCGC men’s team got things going with a commanding 9-1 point total after the morning round of scramble and best ball. The ladies got on the board earning 6.5 out of 9 total points in their scramble and singles matches.
With the cup well in hand, holding a 15.5 to 3.5 advantage, the Curtis Creek men rolled through the singles matches in the afternoon winning all 10 matches and finalizing a 25.5 to 3.4 win.
Curtis Creek captain Dave Galt said that his group played very well.
“We have a strong group of guys that thrive in match play events like this …,” he said, “and our ladies can compete with any ladies group around. I was very pleased with how our group handled things early and allowed us to put in to cruise control in the afternoon”
The Curtis Creek men’s team consisted of Bill White, Marvin Selby, Bob Phillips, Jeff Phillips, Matt Hoyes, Chris Salrin, Randy Rowan, Jason Felmy, Don Jordan, Dene Mattocks, Don Watt and Dave Galt. The women’s group was led by captain Deb Hodnett and featured Lucinda Coffman, Gretchen Smith, Nya Price, Karen Donnelly and Gail Sinclair.
The next match for Curtis Creek is Sunday, Sept. 22 when it hosts Four-Seasons Country Club of Porter County.
The final home match will feature a long-standing rivalry between Curtis Creek and Hazeldon Country Club, which will be played Saturday, Sept. 28 at Curtis Creek.