DeMOTTE — Kohler Peterson’s preparation for the post-season began in the hot, sticky days of summer.
After getting a taste of the semistate race last year at New Prairie, Peterson was determined to better his times and improve his standing among Northwest Indiana’s elite runners.
Mission accomplished.
Peterson became Covenant Christian’s first sectional champion last month, finished fourth at regional and placed 15th at semistate last week to qualify for his first state finals.
The Knights senior will be one of 250-plus individuals from throughout the state to compete in Saturday’s boys’ race at Terre Haute’s LaVern Gibson Cross Country Championship Course. The race is set to start at 12 p.m., local time, and can be seen on the IHSAA website at ihsaa.org.
Peterson and Covenant cross country coach Travis Conley went into the preseason with two trains of thought: get faster and use the regular season races for post-season preparation.
“That’s been our whole goal this post-season, to place rather than time,” said Conley, who has helped two Covenant athletes reach the state finals (Peterson and Carson Bakker) over the past two years. “To advance to the state finals, I’ve always said — and I said it to Carson the last couple of years — if you’re not in the top 15 at semistate you’re probably not going to state. It’s an automatic bid for the top 15 to get in. This year, 20th was the last individual spot to go.”
At the semistate race in New Prairie, Peterson latched onto a group of runners he was familiar with and settled into 15th place to punch his ticket to the state meet.
He was the seventh individual not on an advancing team to finish; the top 10 individuals without advancing teams earn state berths.
Peterson credits speed work training for allowing him to finish stronger this season.
“When I started, I thought it was all endurance work and I thought maybe if I run this long at this pace I’d be fine,” he said. “Once junior year hit, I saw, well, hey, maybe I need to get faster. I saw what Carson was doing with his speed. I couldn’t just sit at mid-17s and expect to get to state.
“It was the off-season training, but also once the season started, we got into the mindset, okay, I’ve got the endurance. Let’s work on that speed. Get my mind focused on a fast-paced race mentality.”
Peterson finished the race in 16 minutes, 31.2 seconds, which is nearly eight seconds off Bakker’s school-record 5K time of 16:23.9. Bakker established a new mark at the 2017 semistate race where he finished 27th overall to just miss a shot at running at state.
Last year, Bakker placed 15th at semistate, finishing in 16:32.8 in more difficult conditions. But his time and place were good enough to get him to Terre Haute in his final year.
Peterson also competed at semistate as a junior, finishing 55th overall in 17:22.1. Through speed work in track and cross country over the span of a eight months, Peterson had trimmed nearly a minute off his time.
“I think what helped him was making it to semistate last year and running semistate,” Conley said. “There were so many kids who never experienced the semistate level, and in their first time they either blow up or have a good race. Most of them don’t run well. He used that as, all right, I’ve been here before. Now I know what I need to do.
“He made a huge turnaround coming from spring-time track to regional to now. Like he said, he was an endurance runner and didn’t factor in the speed a lot, but he’s come a long ways.”
With Bakker joining the cross country team as a junior in 2017, Peterson had someone considered an elite runner to push him to become better in big races.
Now that Bakker has graduated, Peterson said it took some time to wrap his mind around the fact he would have to continue his own journey without an all-state partner.
“Me thinking back even to just last year, I said, hey, he’s going to leave so maybe I need to take up this gauntlet,” Peterson said. “And to take up his gauntlet is just crazy because he’s a star runner for Covenant and I have a big pair of shoes to fill. But I think I’ve done that quite well so far.”
Peterson was joined at cross country practices by sophomore Abe Veldman, who will take up a leadership role once Peterson graduates this spring.
“Once Carson left, Conley told me you’re going to be doing these workouts on your own now,” Peterson said. “You just have to adapt to these situations and use these workouts as if you were racing against somebody in practice. It was weird because I had to get used to running by myself and keep the mentality that I’m now leading Abe through this season.”
Conley said Veldman has been a steady presence on practice even though he was unable to go further than the sectional.
“Abe has been a big factor,” Conley said. “He didn’t qualify for regional, but after that he’s been to every single practice and been with Kohler. He’s going down with us (this weekend). Every little bit helps. As coach, I can only do so much. It’s nice to have a teammate who stays by your side to offer his support.”
Don’t look for Peterson to attach himself to anyone this week. His goal is a top 25 finish with Bakker’s record fresh in his mind as well.
But he understands he has to keep the race in his own lane in the biggest race of his life so far.
“If I want that top 25 spot, I’m going to have to run my own race,” he said. “I don’t want to necessarily latch onto someone because, and Conley mentioned this earlier, if somebody has a bad day and I’ve latched onto him then I’m going to have a bad day. I just have to run my own race and get comfortable running my race. It’s something where I’m going to see what I can do by myself.
“It’s going to be a super mental race on Saturday, and I think that what we’ve done in practices will have me prepared for that.”
Peterson is familiar with the LaVern Gibson course, participating in a warm-up during Bakker’s trip there last year. He is familiar with the landscape but has never competed on it.
“You start out on a straightaway and then you go down into a valley and you have to climb out the rest of the way. It will literally be an uphill battle,” he said.
“I just have to get out fast and race a pretty conservative but yet aggressive race.”
Peterson said he looks forward to slipping on the Covenant Christian jersey Saturday and representing the region’s smallest school.
“Just the amount of people I’ve had support me over the years has been great,” he said. “We saw Carson get supported by a lot of people and now that I’m a senior, I’ve kind of got out of the shadows a little bit to reach that level and it’s super nice to see how it affects the school, too. Yeah, we’re a school of 100 kids and we only have two cross country runners, but it’s crazy to say that one of them has reached the state level.
“Even to wear the name on the jersey, it means a lot. You’re able to show people Covenant Christian, but you’re also able to act in that way. It’s nice to run a race and have people know who you are, but it’s also how you act through that. You have that representation of you yourself but you through Christ as well.”
It’s been a long journey for Peterson, who transferred to Covenant after a year at Kankakee Valley. Hard work has laid the foundation for great success in his three years as a Knight.
“The first cross country practice came up his sophomore and I had no idea who he was or where he came from,” Conley said. “His very first 5K race, he ran 19:26 and now he’s running 16:31. In the three years I’ve coached him, it’s just been absolutely remarkable what he’s accomplished. Having Carson as a shadow for two years was a huge, huge difference in his training. He was somebody to look up to and it’s paying off this year.
“My proudest moment with him is watching him drop almost three minutes off his time from his sophomore to senior year.”