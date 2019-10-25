Behind wins over local teams and others, North Newton, Lewis Cass and Hobart won their respective conference championships last week.
North Newton locked up its second straight outright Midwest Conference title with a 50-0 rout of Tri-County. A three-year member of the MWC, the Spartans also played for a share of the title in 2017, but lost to the Cavaliers in the season’s final game.
The Spartans (7-2 overall and 5-0 in the MWC) actually sealed a share of the title with a 34-13 win over Frontier in week six. It was the only loss for the Falcons, who finished 4-1 in league play.
Lewis Cass, meanwhile, had the shocker of the season, traveling to West Lafayette and rallying for a 49-42 victory to claim the Hoosier Conference championship.
The champion of the East Division at 4-0, Cass was dominated by West Lafayette, 58-21, in a regular season meeting on Oct. 4. The Red Devils were West Division champs at 4-0.
But in the rematch two weeks later, Cass wouldn’t let Westside gain momentum, trailing 7-6 and 14-12 in the first quarter before taking a 20-12 lead at the start of the second. The Red Devils had two scores in a row to claim a 28-20 lead, but Cass was still within a possession of tying it.
The Kings did just that to start the second half, getting a rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion to tie the game at 28-28. They took their second lead of the game (35-28) on a 40-yard interception return by Easton Good on Westside’s next possession.
But the Red Devils appeared to have taken control behind a pair of touchdown passes from all-state and Mr. Football candidate Kyle Adams, the second score coming with nine minutes remaining. That gave his team a 42-35 lead.
But Cass, which held Westside’s running game under 100 yards and took advantage of five turnovers, scored minutes later after a Westside fumble to tie the game at 42-42.
After another Red Devils turnover, the Kings went 70 yards in four minutes for another score. The big play was a 25-yard pass play with Cass facing a fourth-and-nine at midfield.
Gabe Eurit, who had 245 yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns, scored on a 1-yard dive with two minutes remaining in the 49-42 victory.
Adams finished 31 of 42 passing with five touchdowns. His favorite target was brother Corey, who had 122 yards and two scores.
Cass quarterback Isaac Chambers was 14 of 18 passing for 232 yards and two scores.
It was the only crossover playoff loss for the West Division, which went 4-1 against East foes. Lafayette Central Catholic upset Western (21-20) in the third-place game, Rensselaer Central dominated Tipton (24-7) in the fifth-place game, Twin Lakes bounced Hamilton Heights (28-21) in a revenge win in the seventh-place game and Benton Central beat Northwestern (27-19) in a battle of winless teams for ninth place.
Hobart’s win over Lowell last week sealed an unblemished Northwest Crossroads Conference record, which included a victory over Kankakee Valley in week six. The Brickies (7-2) have won seven straight games overall ahead of their Class 4A sectional opener with Hammond Morton, which has won eight straight, Friday night.
CelebratingNo. 600
Rensselaer Central earned win No. 600 the same way its won many of the previous 599 … with a devastating running game.
The Bombers ran 51 running plays for 444 yards in a 24-7 win over Tipton last week. Three backs had over 100 yards each, with senior Noah Bierma leading the way with 169 yards on 18 carries and two of his team’s three touchdowns.
Born in 1898, Rensselaer’s football program is one of the oldest in the state. It ranks No. 12 in all-time wins, with Bloomington South just ahead at 617. Previously mentioned Hobart is 10th at 620.
Another Meeks milestone
Lost in all the excitement of Friday’s win over Tipton is the fact the game was the 250th in coach Chris Meeks’ career. Currently in his 21st season, Meeks owns a 166-84 mark overall.
In his 21 seasons, the Bombers have enjoyed 14 winning seasons and finished .500 twice. He has led RCHS to double-digit wins over six seasons, including a perfect 15-0 during the Bombers’ 2014 state title run.
Rensselaer has won eight of its 10 sectional titles during Meeks’ regime, as well as all four of its regional titles.
At 7-2, the Bombers are ensured of a fourth straight winning season under Meeks.
Solving the Munster problem
Kankakee Valley’s 42-0 shutout of Munster last week was just the third win in the series for the Kougars. It was also the worst loss in the series for Munster, which has won 15 of 18 against KV since 1995.
The Kougars finished 2-3 in league play, good for fourth place. KV had lost 21 straight Northwest Crossroads Conference games until beating Highland two weeks ago.
KV’s best season in the NCC came in 2012 when it finished tied for first with Andrean and Hobart at 5-1.
—————
WEEK NINE STARS
OFFENSE
• Nathan Swafford, Kankakee Valley, sr. RB — 22 carries, 170 yards and 5 TDs in win over Munster.
• Kaden Cruz, South Newton, soph QB — 34 carries 100 yards and 5 TDs, plus 8 of 10 passing for 178 yards and a score in overtime loss at Lake Station. Also had an interception on defense.
• Noah Bierma, Rensselaer Central, sr. RB — 18 carries for 169 yards and 2 TDs in win over Tipton.
• Colin Wagner, North Newton, sr. RB — 150 yards on 10 carries (15 yards per carry) with 3 TDs in win over Tri-County. Also had 9 tackles on defense.
• Kelton Hesson, Rensselaer Central, soph RB — 13 carries for 141 yards and a score vs. Tipton. Also had 7 tackles on defense.
• Korbin Cruz, South Newton, frosh WR — 5 catches for 106 yards in loss to Lake Station.
• Trevor Hoeferlin, South Newton, jr. RC — 89 rushing yards and 72 receiving with a TD in loss to Lake Station.
• Addison Wilmington, Rensselaer Central, jr. RB — 117 rushing yards on 13 carries in win over Tipton.
• Austin Goddard, North Newton, jr. QB — 4 of 7 passing for 100 yards and a score in win over Tri-County. Also had nine tackles on defense.
• Vince Taylor, North Newton, sr. WR — 97 yards on 3 catches and a TD vs. Tri-County.
DEFENSE
• Gavin Johnson, North Newton, soph DL — 10 tackles, tackle for loss in win over Tri-County.
• Trevor Anderson, North Newton, soph DL — 10 tackles, tackle for loss in win vs. Tri-County.
• Jacob Grow, Rensselaer Central, sr. DL — 3 tackles for loss in win over Tipton.
• Hunter Beedle, North Newton, frosh DB — Interception and fumble recovery vs. Tri-County.