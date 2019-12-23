WOLCOTT — Most nights, Tri-County’s Justin Cree serves as the best 3-point shooter on the floor.
Apparently that little nugget didn’t make Covenant Christian’s scouting report prior to the Knights’ visit to Wolcott Saturday night.
Cree, a 5-foot-10 forward, poured in a game-high 26 points that included eight 3-point baskets in leading the Cavaliers to a shocking 65-62 win over the Knights.
It was TC’s first win in eight games, snapping a seven-game losing streak.
“We knew that about Justin,” Tri-County coach Mark Gretencord said. “He can knock them down. He does it in practice every day. He has a lot of confidence in his ability and I thought our kids did a good job of looking for him. It was a very unselfish win tonight by our guys.”
Cree had four 3-pointers without a miss in the second quarter to rally his team from a six-point deficit against Covenant, which held an 18-13 lead after the first period.
The Cavaliers led by as much as five points in the second period and went on an 8-1 run to start the second half, with Cree hitting his sixth 3-pointer of the night, Logan Doty knocking down a free throw and scoring at the rim and Korbin Lawson hitting his only shot of the night. That gave the Cavs a 41-32 lead.
The teams traded baskets throughout the third quarter, which ended with TC leading by a 49-40 edge. Cree had three 3s in the quarter, but was held scoreless in the fourth after Covenant made a defensive adjustment.
The Cavaliers extended their lead to 53-42 early in the final quarter before Covenant scored 12 of the game’s next 16 points to pull within 57-54.
Senior forward Ben Lins hit four free throws and Isaac Alblas and Jonah Ingram had baskets to highlight Covenant’s late run. Two more free throws by Alblas with 3:08 left had Covenant within a point (57-56).
Alblas was fouled by Johnson, who picked up his fifth foul on the play. The Cavaliers’ top ball-handler, Johnson was limited to 10 points, all coming in the first half.
With him on the bench, Tri-County struggled to get the ball up the floor, committing three straight turnovers to give Covenant a chance at taking the lead.
The Cavaliers did manage to push their lead to 61-56 on baskets by Doty and Dylan Mathew, but Lins had a steal and a lay-in to trim the lead to 61-58.
After TC failed to convert on its end of the floor, Alblas was fouled on a rebound. He hit 1 of 2 foul shots to pull his team within 61-59, but Lins snared the rebound on the second miss with under 30 seconds left.
Knights coach John Heerema called a timeout to set up a play for his scorer, Lins, who hit a 3-point basket from the top of the key with 24 seconds left to give his team a 62-61 lead. It was the Knights’ first lead since midway through the second quarter.
But Tri-County responded with the eventual game winner. After Gretencord called a timeout, players from both teams scrambled for a loose ball which eventually found Doty’s hands. He slipped through two defenders to put in a lay-in with 15 seconds left.
The Knights still had a chance at winning the game, but Korbin Lawson tipped the ball away from Lins with under 10 seconds left near midcourt. The ball again fell into Doty’s hands and he was fouled with 9.1 seconds showing.
Doty would calmly hit both foul shots for a 65-62 lead and the Knights were unable to get the ball up the floor with the time remaining.
Lins’ heave from half-court fell short and TC’s starters were met on the court by a frenzied bench as the final horn sounded.
“Hats off to them,” Cree said of the Knights. “They are a phenomenal team. But it meant a lot to beat them, a team that’s ended our season the last two years (at sectional).”
Cree finished 8 of 11 from 3-point range, which included six 3s in a row without a miss.
“My teammates did a good job tonight looking for me,” Cree said. “It was fantastic for them to be unselfish and know that I was on tonight.”
The Cavaliers, who were coming off a loss to North White the night before, haven’t been in many games in the fourth quarter this season.
“We have not been in a game since KV (on Nov. 26), and we really had to scrap to get back into that one,” Gretencord said. “I wasn’t sure how the kids would handle it. We didn’t handle it the best, but we hit some big free throws at the end, Logan and Dylan Mathew hit big shots and Korbin Lawson did a nice job tipping the ball from Lins at the end. That made up for those mistakes late. I’m super proud of the kids. We talked that they have not quit all year long. They still battle to the end.”
Lins finished with 25 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Teammate Danny Bultema added 15 points before fouling out and senior Cade Walstra and Alblas had eight points each.
Doty had 14 points and eight rebounds and Johnson added five boards despite limited playing time due to foul trouble.