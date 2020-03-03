WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central coach Chad Pulver isn’t one to break a promise.
So when his team beat Lowell on the road last Tuesday, Pulver, who often wears a suit and tie on the sideline for many of the Bombers’ games, allowed his team to pick out his outfit for the next game at Winamac last Friday.
“They got together and devised a plan and I said I’d follow through with whatever they decided to do,” Pulver said.
Inspired by Toy Story, the players decided that their coach should dress like cowboy Woody — albeit a 6-foot-9 version — complete with cowboy hat and boots. Pulver said he doesn’t have any of those accessories in his wardrobe.
“They said, ‘we want you to be a cowboy,’ and I said, ‘I don’t have any of that stuff,’” he said. “They said, ‘don’t worry coach, we got you.’ They set me up. They gave me the belt buckle and the boots and made it work. The hat came from Josh Fleming so I held up my end of the bargain and they held up theirs. I don’t know what’s going to happen on Tuesday night, to tell you the truth.”
With Pulver sporting his cowboy look on the sideline — which included a flannel shirt with pockets, faded jeans stuffed into his boots and a big, shiny belt buckle — the Bombers played inspired, outscoring Winamac, 50-32, in the second half to record a 59-47 victory in both teams’ final regular season game of the season.
Rensselaer (12-10) returned to Winamac Tuesday night for its first game of sectional against rival North Newton. A win Tuesday would send the Bombers to Friday’s semifinals to face Delphi.
Winamac, meanwhile, awaits the winner of the Lewis Cass/Rochester first-round game from Tuesday.
It was unclear last week if Pulver would be in suit and tie at sectional or if he would let his players pick out his outfit.
“Hey, if it ends with championships, I’m willing to dress up,” he said.
The Bombers struggled to get off to a good start for their coach, missing on 11 of 15 shots in the first quarter to fall behind 15-9. Winamac senior Will Larkin scored all 15 points for his team, hitting 6 of 10 shots from the floor and a pair of free throws.
He muscled inside for a handful of baskets, but the pounding he took getting to the rim seemed to tire him some in the game’s final three quarters.
“He was a tough kid. He gets the ball to the hole. He’s strong,” Pulver said of Larkin, who finished with a game-high 25 points.
Offensively, Pulver felt like his team played stagnant against the Warriors’ zone defense early before finding areas to score late.
“I thought their zone did a nice of closing down what we look for,” he said. “They stymied us when we tried to get the ball up in transition. They did a nice job of closing us off there. We had to make some real adjustments in the second half, and I thought we did that. I thought our guys played our style. They calmed down. They didn’t throw the ball around and started to move it with purpose.”
The Bombers trailed 20-19 at halftime, but seized control in the third by hitting 8 of 15 shots. Reserve forward Tate Drone’s three-point play gave his team the lead for good and senior Alex Gull scored two straight baskets in transition.
A basket by junior Josh Fleming gave RCHS a double-digit lead late in the quarter.
The Bombers continued to expand their lead in the fourth quarter, hitting 6 of 13 shots and 11 of 12 free throws to lead by as much as 14 points.
Fleming had 10 of his team-high 18 points in the fourth period, including hitting 6 of 7 foul shots.
“He did a much better job with being patient. When he did cut, he cut with purpose,” Pulver said of his leading scorer. “They started to key on Alex and then Fleming got his opportunities. Having the 1-2 and sometimes 1-2-3 punch, it makes us hard to guard sometimes.”
Gull added 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting and Drone had 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Drone, Brody Chamness and Jacoby Tiede-Souza kick-started the offense in the first half, with Drone hitting a 3-pointer, Chamness adding a basket off a missed shot and Tiede-Souza scoring four points in the second period.
“I thought our bench came up in crunch-time moments and gave us good minutes,” Pulver said. “Tiede-Souza played a couple of nice quarters for us. Brody and Tate continuously put us in good positions. I don’t have a lot of fear when they’re on the floor offensively or defensively. They gave our guys a break.
“Jake Lane, even though he didn’t play a lot for us, he goes hard and he goes as fast as he can, which is important for us. Whether it’s 45 seconds or 4 minutes, 45 seconds, we need to play hard.”
Larkin had 25 points, but managed just 10 total in the game’s final three quarters. He was just 3 of 8 shooting over that span.
Winamac, which finished the regular season with six straight losses to fall to 7-15, was just 9 of 30 shooting as a team in the final three periods to give up a one-point halftime lead.
Fleming also had nine rebounds and five steals and Drone added eight boards. Russell Compton had nine rebounds for the Warriors and Shayden May had five steals before fouling out.
The sectional draw provides the Bombers an opportunity to play for a title this Saturday, should they get by North Newton and Delphi. RCHS went 3-0 this season against those teams and is 4-1 against the field, with the one loss coming to Lewis Cass two weeks ago.
“If we get up and down and play to our pace and adapt and adjust when we have to, then we have a shot,” Pulver said. “We’ll show up in white Tuesday and if we win we’ll wear white on that day and the next. We’ll wear white like it’s our home floor and that’s how we’re going to treat next week.”