RENSSELAER — North Newton proved to be a pesky bunch at Rensselaer Central Tuesday night.
Besides taking a nine-point first-quarter lead, the Spartans would rally back from eight points down in the third period to take a 32-31 lead with 3:38 lead on a basket by Grace Hollopeter.
But the Bombers (11-7) shifted into another gear, outscoring their rivals, 13-2, to close the third quarter before opening the fourth with an 8-2 run to pull away for a 66-48 victory.
Forwards Sydney VanMeter and Jessie Ringen combined for 13 of their team’s 18 points in the third. Sophomore Abby Ahler was a catalyst in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of her 12 points to help RCHS build a 20-point lead.
The Bombers were 7 of 11 from the floor in the fourth and knocked down 7 of 11 free throws. They were 13 of 26 from the floor in the second half as North Newton (9-9) wilted under Rensselaer’s pressure.
The Spartans committed 30 turnovers, including eight in the third period.
North Newton had a strong first quarter, hitting 5 of 9 shots to build a 15-6 lead. Junior guard Mackendzie Dresbaugh hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Spartans a 12-6 lead and senior Jamie Will’s only 3 of the game put her team up 15-6 just before the end of the quarter.
But that was the last basket the Spartans would score for over five minutes as RCHS pieced together a 10-0 run to take its first lead (16-15) since it opened the game with a basket from VanMeter.
VanMeter had 12 points in the second, including three 3-pointers. Her second 3 pulled the Bombers within a point at 15-14 and two free throws by senior teammate Lexi Healey produced a 16-15 lead.
The Spartans stayed close at halftime (25-22) before retaking the lead later. But they managed to hit just 9 of 24 shots in the second half.
Dresbaugh and Harmoney Burke led North Newton with 12 points each. Dresbaugh was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and Burke was 5 of 8 from the field.
Hollopeter added nine points with six assists and Will had seven points and six rebounds before fouling out.
VanMeter lead all scorers with 26 points. She was 9 of 16 from the floor with four 3-pointers and added 12 rebounds and three assists. Ahler and Ringen had 12 points each, with Ringen pulling down seven boards.
Healey had nine points, five steals and three assists.
The Bombers return to action Friday when they travel to Hamilton Heights for a Hoosier Conference Crossover game. They host Frontier on Saturday for senior night.
The Spartans travel to North White Friday looking to pull the upset in a game that will decide the Midwest Conference championship. The Spartans hold a half-game lead over the Vikings at 4-0 in league play.
Watch the Rensselaer Republican website and the print edition for reactions from this game.