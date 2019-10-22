RENSSELAER — It’s been a fantastic first nine games for Rensselaer Central.
The Class 2A 10th-ranked Bombers (No. 7 in the coaches poll) served notice with a win over Western in week three just days after the Panthers upset Class 2A No. 1 ranked Western Boone.
They were within a score at halftime (14-6) against then-Class 3A No. 1 ranked West Lafayette in week five before wearing down to suffer their first loss.
Then they closed the season with three straight wins despite losing senior quarterback Eli Hickman to a hand injury in the Westside game. Their last win came in dominating fashion against Tipton in the fifth-place Hoosier Conference Crossover series last week.
But all of that takes a backseat to what the Bombers (7-2) hope is a productive and rewarding post-season tournament that begins Friday in Wheeler.
The last time the Bombers traveled to Wheeler, they were playing for a sectional championship during their run for a 2014 Class 2A state title.
Bombers coach Chris Meeks feels Wheeler (4-5) has a definite home field advantage.
“It’s a great rivalry. We’ve had some terrific games the last 10, 15 years,” he said. “It’s a tough place to play up there, too. You have to get dressed in the pole barn. There’s no running water, no heat, so if it’s a cold night, which it’s supposed to be, we have to generate our own heat. But we have to adjust to it. That’s part of being on the road.”
A member of the Greater South Shore Conference, Wheeler utilizes a unique offense that will challenge the Bombers defensively. The Bearcats run a single-wing offense but with a twist. Instead of one quarterback, the Bearcats place two in the backfield. Plays are called to take advantage of each back’s specific skills.
“They have some athletes. They run a single-wing offense, which we do, too, but they run a little different style,” Meeks said.
The Bearcats run a style that was more popular in the 1950s and ’60s, Meeks said.
“They’ll run two running backs as quarterbacks so they could direct snap to either one or they have a series of plays for each of them,” he said. “They’ll do a lot of misdirection-type plays, a lot of sweeps, halfback passes. A lot of it is going to be adjusting to their shifts. They’re going to try to run some unbalanced stuff to get us out of position. We have to make sure our guys are aligned currently and key the plays to whatever formation they show.”
The addition of freshman Trey Gibson to Wheeler’s offense has necessitated a change in the offense for coach Adam Hudak. Gibson leads the Bearcats in rushing with 856 yards on 129 carries and seven touchdowns.
Three-year starting quarterback Bryce Catherman has seven touchdowns with 685 yards. Hunter Reif is the top receiver with 616 yards on 35 catches and five touchdowns.
“He’s a big playmaker for them,” Meeks said of Reif. “We’ve got to make sure we keep him under wraps.”
Defensively, the Bearcats are aggressive and like to throw blitzes in many of their packages.
Linebacker Riley Henslee has a team-best 64 tackles with four sacks and fellow linebacker Noah Bolanowski has 60 tackles.
Meeks feels it is imperative the offensive line sustains its blocks against a defense that likes to fly around.
“I thought the execution of our offensive line against Tipton last week was pretty darn good,” he said. “When we watched film, man, we were doing some very good things. What hurts us is untimely penalties. We can’t have a hold on the 20 and things like that. We need to clean that up and finish out drives. We had over 450 yards of offense the other night and only three touchdowns to show for it. We’ve got to get that straightened out.”
The Bombers have two running backs on pace for 1,000 yards depending on how deep they go into the tournament. Senior Noah Bierma has gained 930 yards on 146 carries with five touchdowns and junior Addison Wilmington has 851 yards on 111 carries with seven scores.
Bierma has also caught nine passes with six going for touchdowns.
The Bombers continue to excel on offense despite the loss of HIckman (20 of 36 passing, 446 yards, 7 TDs) to injury. Sophomore Tate Drone has filled in nicely, going 3-0 in his three starts.
“We’re going to ask him to open some things up,” Meeks said of Drone. “When we’ve asked him to pass, he’s done a very good job of delivering the ball. We feel like we can open up the playbook even more with him.”
After two years of playing only eastern-area schools, the Bombers are happy to be back in a sectional that features several familiar schools. RCHS was knocked out of the sectional by Eastbrook and Lewis Cass the past two years.
“It’s a great sectional, and we enjoy being in this sectional,” Meeks said. “We enjoyed the other sectional because we saw some different opponents. But we love this sectional because we know a lot of these teams and it’s on the same time zone, so it makes it easier for our fans to travel.”
The Bombers are considered a favorite to win a sectional title this fall, with unbeaten Boone Grove and Andrean providing resistance.
“There’s lots of tradition with this sectional,” Meeks said. “Andrean is very good and has played downstate. North Newton won a sectional a couple of years ago. Boone Grove is undefeated. Whiting was a state finalist a couple of years ago. It should be a fun tournament.”
SECTIONAL NOTES
• Rensselaer Central owns a 6-2 post-season record against Wheeler, including a 51-7 win over the Bearcats during the Bombers’ run for the state title in 2014.
The winner gets North Newton next week. The Spartans earned the sectional’s only bye.
• Kankakee Valley’s game at Plymouth is the first match-up between the two 4A sectional foes since 2002 when the Rockies rolled to a 57-0 victory. Plymouth also won 31-0 in 2001 and 53-0 in 2002. Plymouth’s two losses this season came against unbeaten East Noble in its first game and Northwood last week. The Rockies’ signature win came Oct. 4 when they handed Concord (8-1) its only loss of the season. KVHS, meanwhile, has won two straight in an attempt of climb back to .500.
The winner faces either Logansport or South Bend St. Joseph’s next week.
• Tri-County’s game with Traders Point Christian in the Class A playoffs is the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Cavaliers’ lone win came against South Newton, while Traders Point won seven straight — including a 55-12 romp of Frontier — before losing its only game last week against Indianapolis Lutheran.
The winner plays either Carroll or North White next week.
• South Newton’s trip to North Judson has also been a rare occurrence, with the Jays beating the Rebels, 27-14, in the two schools’ only meeting in 2016. The Jays closed the season with losses to LaVille and Pioneer, which stormed to another Hoosier North title. The Rebels lost an overtime heartbreaker to Lake Station last week. South Newton has lost 31 straight overall.
The winner advances to play either Gary Roosevelt or Winamac next week.
• This week’s game will be the third time in four years that South Central and West Central opened the tournament against one another. The Satellites won the previous two in dominating fashion, including 50-30 last season. After a 3-0 start, the Trojans have lost five in a row, coinciding with the loss of senior quarterback Camron Neeley and others to injury. They averaged over 40 points in the first three games, all wins, but have scored just 24 total points in five games since.
The winner will face either Lake Station or Culver Community in the next round.