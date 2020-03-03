WINAMAC — Rensselaer Central appeared poised to strike at any moment against North Newton Tuesday.
It finally came in the fourth quarter with the Bombers leading by a single point (39-38) against their cross-county rivals.
RCHS forced 14 fourth-quarter turnovers and got run-outs and transition baskets to pull free from the Spartans in a 68-47 victory at the Class 2A Winamac Sectional.
The Bombers (13-10) will face Delphi (9-13) in a semifinal match-up on Friday. The game will follow Winamac (8-15), which surprised Lewis Cass Tuesday, against Rochester (10-10).
North Newton held a lead for most of the first half and much of the third quarter. Junior guard Austin Goddard carried his team to a lead, scoring 18 points by halftime and 24 points through three quarters.
But the Spartans, who finish the year at 4-18, struggled to maintain possession of the ball in the fourth and managed just eight shots to 15 for the Bombers.
Junior Josh Fleming, who managed just two points in the first three quarters, hit all seven of his team’s field goals in the fourth. He scored 20 of his team’s 29 fourth-quarter points, including five lay-ups and 5 of 6 free throws.
Fleming led the winners with 22 points and senior teammate Jacob Hillan, who hit two big 3-pointers in the third period to help the Bombers keep pace with North Newton, added 12 points. He was 3 of 3 from 3-point range.
Senior Alex Gull added 10 points and Hillan added eight rebounds.
Goddard had a career-high 30 points and added eight rebounds and six steals. Senior Braden Merriman added 12 points and six boards.
See reaction from this game in an extensive story on Wednesday afternoon.