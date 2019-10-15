RENSSELAER — As members of the now defunct seven-team Hoosier Conference, Tipton and Rensselaer Central met at least once a year and sometimes twice as rivals in the Class 2A tournament.
But it’s been years since the two teams have done battle in a conference setting, which will be rectified Friday when the Blue Devils bring a 5-3 mark into RCHS (6-2). It is one of five playoff games being played Friday, with the winner securing fifth place in the conference.
Other games will pit Lewis Cass against West Lafayette for first place, Western at Lafayette Central Catholic for third, Hamilton Heights at Twin Lakes for seventh and Northwestern at Benton Central for ninth.
Next year, teams from the Western Division will travel to Eastern Division sites.
Bombers coach Chris Meeks calls this week’s game with Tipton good preparation for the 2A sectional playoffs that begin Oct. 25. RCHS learned in Sunday’s draw that it will face Wheeler on the road next week.
“Tipton has great tradition and a great team this year,” Meeks said after his team’s 51-0 rout of Northwestern last week to secure third place in the Western Division behind champion West Lafayette and runner-up LCC. “They play a tough schedule, so it will be a tough challenge, but a great challenge going into the tournament; to see how we do against a team like that.
“It will be a nice little test going into next week.”
The last time RCHS played Tipton, the Bombers scored 10 touchdowns in the first half on their way to a 77-0 romp. That came in 2014, which also represents Rensselaer’s championship season.
Tipton’s visit will be the third game post-Eli Hickman for the Bombers, who lost their starting quarterback to a broken right hand at West Lafayette in week five. The Bombers lost their week six game against Lafayette Central Catholic with senior Noah Bierma rushed into service at quarterback, but are 2-0 with back-up QB Tate Drone behind center, with both wins coming against division cellar dwellers Benton Central and Northwestern.
Wilmington on target for 1,000
A deep run in the Class 2A tournament would help RCHS junior running back Addison Wilmington in his pursuit for his first 1,000-yard season. Wilmington has rushed for a team-best 734 yards with seven touchdowns. He is averaging 91.8 yards per game and has four games of 100 yards or more this fall.
The Bombers failed to have a running back gain 1,000 yards last year. Graduate Aidan Stevens had a team-high 667 yards one year after former player Jordan Owens gained 1,261 yards for RCHS.
As a team, RCHS has 2,279 yards in eight games after gaining 2,619 in 11 games a year ago.
League champions elsewhere
North Newton has already secured at least a tie for the Midwest Conference championship and will win it outright with a victory over North White Friday. It is the second straight MWC title for the Spartans.
Hobart, meanwhile, has secured at least a tie for the Northwest Crossroads Conference championship and will win it outright with a win over Lowell this week. Andrean appears to have a lock on second place.
Kankakee Valley will move into fourth place in the six-team league with a win over Munster Friday. The Mustangs are in danger of finishing the regular season with a winless mark.
WEEK EIGHT STARS
OFFENSE
• Colin Wagner, North Newton, sr. RB — 34 carries, 321 yards with 4 TDs in win over West Central.
• Addison Wilmington, Rensselaer Central, jr. RB — 14 carries, 117 yards and 2 TDs in win at Northwestern.
• Austin Goddard, North Newton, jr. QB — 16 carries, 99 yards and a score vs. West Central.
• Kelton Hesson, Rensselaer Central, soph RB — 3 carries for 75 yards and 2 TDs vs. Northwestern.
DEFENSE
• Luke Standish, Rensselaer Central, sr. LB — 12 tackles, including 6 solos, with 3 tackles for loss against Northwestern.
• Lorenzo Ramirez, Rensselaer Central, sr. DL — 7 tackles with a sack and 3 tackles for loss vs. Northwestern.
• RCHS’s defensive unit — 0 yards allowed vs. Northwestern (6 rushing yards and -6 passing yards for a zero total).
• North Newton’s defensive unit — 88 total yards in win over West Central, including 35 passing and 53 rushing.