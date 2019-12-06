RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central coach Wes Radtke skipped over his team’s field goal percentage Thursday night against Winamac.
The only numbers he cared about were the ones that continued to light up on the scoreboard well after the finish: Bombers 29, Warriors 26.
RCHS used defensive pressure to subdue a potential sectional opponent on Joe Burvan Gymnasium, rallying from a nine-point first-half deficit to pick up its second straight victory.
Credit was given to the Bomber defense, which had senior Lexi Healey throwing her body all over the floor in pursuit of loose balls and tipping away passes. She was one big bruise after the game.
“A kid like Lexi Healey, it may not show it on the scorebook, but that kid was everywhere tonight,” Radtke said. “She was turning, flipping, flopping … I thought Jessie Ringen was doing some good things out there as well. They just all bought into what we were trying to do. It was nice to see it all come together and for them to get the job done.”
With the Bomber defense frustrating Winamac (7-2) in the pivotal third period, the offense showed some spark, hitting 4 of 8 shots to turn a 17-12 halftime deficit into a 22-19 lead.
Bench player Morgan VanMeter, a sophomore, had six of her team’s eight points, knocking down back to back baskets to kickstart an 8-0 run for the Bombers.
“Up to that point, she was pretty frustrated with what was going on,” Radtke said of VanMeter. “It kind of took her awhile to get back into the groove of things, but she hit two big shots back to back. She gave us a spark off the bench that we needed desperately.”
The Bombers (3-4), however, missed all six of their shots in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a chance at regaining the lead. Instead, Winamac scored just seven points in the fourth, including a 3-point basket by Kendal Johnson and a lay-in by Maggie Smith to cut Rensselaer’s lead to one (27-26) with 12.1 seconds left.
But sophomore Abby Ahler knocked down a pair of foul shots with 5.3 seconds remaining for a 29-26 lead. Then with Winamac looking to tie the game with 1.2 seconds left on its end of the floor, Ahler stepped into the passing lane for a steal to seal the victory.
The Bombers forced 22 turnovers and held Winamac to 9 of 35 shooting for 25.7 percent. Rensselaer had a worst percentage of 16.1 (5 of 31 from the floor), but hit 19 of 28 free throws.
Sydney VanMeter was 6 of 8 from the foul line. She missed all eight of her shots from the floor.
“Sydney can hit those shots. There wasn’t a bad shot. They just wouldn’t go in tonight,” Radtke said of his top scorer. “But she was able to get to the free throw line as a senior whose had some seasoning on her and knock them down for us.”
The Bombers hit just 1 of 11 shots in the first quarter to fall behind 11-2. They were 0 of 6 in the second quarter, but stayed within striking distance of the Warriors by hitting 8 of 12 foul shots.
Warriors senior Hailey Sanders led all scorers with 12 points. The 5-foot-6 guard added five steals and six rebounds.
Teammate Taylor Jennings had seven boards and Johnson dropped in 10 points.
Morgan VanMeter had a team-high seven points with six rebounds. Ringen also had seven points and Sydney VanMeter pulled down seven rebounds.
RCHS, which travels to Griffith Saturday night, won on Radtke’s birthday.
“It was a little gift from the girls and they were excited for me. I told coach Kroft, ‘I guess maybe they like me because they were singing happy birthday, saying happy birthday,’” he said. “This is a big win for us.”
In the junior varsity contest, the Bombers couldn’t overcome a 23-6 halftime deficit despite a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to fall to Winamac by a 37-31 final.
Claire Stanley led Rensselaer with 10 points and Lindy Ventrello added seven. Ella Gehring and Harleigh Shanley had four points each and Elizabeth Knoth, Abby Lucas and Kaylee Tiede-Souza had two points apiece.