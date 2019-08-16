Two of the area’s premiere scorers will play for new teams during the 2019-20 boys’ basketball season.
Senior forward Jackson Hughes of Rensselaer Central and senior guard Gavin Herrema of Covenant Christian have enrolled in new schools this summer. Hughes has moved to Zionsville, Indiana, where he will attend the 4A school.
He joins sister Addy, who announced she would be leaving for a new school in June. Addy played three sports as a freshmen at RCHS, and she and Jackson will live with their father in Zionsville.
“It sounds like a family decision and he wanted to stay connected with that part of his family,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “We wish him the best.”
Jackson was on pace to score 1,000 points for the Bombers this winter, but instead will suit up for coach Shaun Busick at Zionsville. The Eagles are coming off a 21-6 season and have won two straight sectional championships under Busick, who got his start as an assistant at Kankakee Valley in the early 1990s.
Hughes averaged an area-best 23 points per game last winter, averaging 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.2 assists per game. He averaged 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds as a sophomore.
Pulver said he has dealt with personnel losses before in his three seasons as coach.
“It’s a lot like losing a senior to graduation,” he said. “You know you’re not going to have that player the next year and it’s difficult, but you just have to make that adjustment.”
The Bombers are slated to bring back veterans Noah Bierma and Camden Chapman back in the fold, as well as junior Josh Fleming.
“We’re excited about what we have planned moving forward,” Pulver said. “We have a new opportunity with a new sectional and the kids understand they have to take on new roles.
“You have to roll with what you’ve got and we’re exited with what’s here.”
Herrema, meanwhile, has enrolled at Kankakee Valley, which started school Aug. 14. Herrema is also on pace for 1,000 points after two stellar seasons at Covenant Christian.
Herrema finished the 2018-19 season as one of the top 3-point shooters in the state (110 3s). He and former teammate Ben Lins, who is a senior at Covenant, formed one of the best backcourt duos in Northwest Indiana.
Gavin averaged 21.6 ppg. and an area-best 6.9 assister per contest. He hit 45 percent of his 3s.
As a sophomore, Gavin averaged 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game with 43 3-pointers.
Covenant Christian coach John Heerema said he was surprised by his former point guard’s decision.
“He called me right before school started to tell me of his decision,” said Heerema, who has coached Gavin the past three seasons. “We heard rumblings this summer that he might leave. It changes our make-up for sure.”
Lins wlll return as the focal point of the Knights’ offense and will be assisted by two-year starters Danny Bultema and Cade Walstra. Lins is just nine points shy of scoring 1,000 points and he and Walstra form perhaps the area’s strongest inside/outside duo.
“We got together with Ben, Cade and Danny and told them we’ll be fine,” Heerema said. “We still have a lot of talent, especially on the offensive end. We’re just going to have to have kids play tougher defense because we won’t have Gavin to disrupt things.
“I love the heart and dedication of those three guys. We’ve got some new kids coming in and we’ll just have to blend them in.”
Heerema said he was told by Gavin that his decision wasn’t for basketball reasons only. Gavin, whose twin sister Mya will also attend KVHS this fall, has several friends who attend KV and has decided to join them for his senior year.
“We’re playing in a different sectional and we’ve lost our point guard,” Heerema said. “Those are definitely some changes we’ll have to work through.”
A two-time defending sectional champion in Class A, the Knights will now play in a sectional that includes Gary 21st Century, Morgan Township and Washington Township.