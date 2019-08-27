DeMOTTE — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ soccer team witnessed its first deficit of the young season Tuesday night at Covenant Christian, falling behind 2-1 at halftime.
But the Bombers (2-0) exploded for four second-half goals to rally for a 5-3 win over the Knights. It was the first loss in three games for Covenant, which led 3-1 just minutes into the second half.
RCHS, however, used a balanced offense to turn the game around. Three freshmen — Carter Drone, Cohen Craig and Matt Brandenburg — scored goals and sophomore Cameron Grzych and senior Eli Kosiba had a goal each.
Junior Luke Dixon had three assists and senior Alex Gull and Kosiba added one each. The Bombers took 15 shots, with sophomore Alex Zaragoza pressuring goalkeeper Matteo Rossi with four shots.
Rossi did have eight saves.
Defensively, Gull had four steals and senior teammate Jacob Hillan added three.
Senior Ben Lins had two goals for the Knights. He also assisted on a goal. Branton Tolkamp had a goal and Arthur Walstra and Jonah Ingram had an assist each.
Junior Elijah Gastineau had four saves in net for the Bombers, who travel to North White Saturday morning.
In the junior varsity match, the Bombers blanked Covenant, 8-0, scoring five goals in the second half. Ethan Riegle had two goals and Carter Drone, Nick Stone, Juan Valencia, Jayro Padilla, Jared Williamson and Israel Hernandez had goals.
Braden White, Valencia, Stone, Williamson, Padilla and Stone had assists.