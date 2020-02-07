LAKEVILLE — Slow starts on the road are catching up with Rensselaer Central.
For the second time in less than a week and the third time in the last five games, the Bombers struggled out of the gate, falling behind 23-7 to LaVille Thursday night.
The Bombers (7-9) did battle back with six points in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 56-48 loss to the Lancers.
Junior Josh Fleming led RC’s charge with 17 points and senior Alex Gull added 14. Tate Drone had six points in a reserve role.
The Bombers found themselves down 31-18 by halftime and never did recover. They outscored the Lancers (11-5), 17-11, in the fourth quarter to draw close before the final buzzer.
The Bombers return to action Saturday when they host Delphi in a 12 p.m. matinee. The varsity game will tip-off at roughly 1:45 p.m.
Kougars get first NCC win
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley avoided the Northwest Crossroads Conference cellar despite a rough start against visiting Hobart Thursday night at the Kougar Den.
KV fell behind 34-17 at halftime, but rallied within five points (44-39) by the end of the third period and outscored the Brickies, 22-5, in the fourth to pick up a much-needed 59-49 victory.
The Kougars (6-11 overall) finish 2020 with a 1-4 league record, putting them a game up on Hobart, which owns an 0-3 mark with one game left against Highland in conference play.
The Brickies are 7-7 overall.
Tri-County, Spartans ppd.
WOLCOTT — Tri-County’s game with North Newton on Thursday was postponed due to bad weather.
The two teams will face off on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Wolcott with the Midwest Conference lead on the line.
North Newton has a 2-0 mark in league play, while TCHS has a 3-1 record. A win by the Cavaliers could force a three-way tie for the MWC crown.