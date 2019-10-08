KOKOMO — Rensselaer Central’s cross country teams had four of their runners earn all-Hoosier Conference honors during Saturday’s conference meet at Northwestern High School in Kokomo.
Sophomore Amzie Maienbrook and senior Kelsie Wuethrich finished among the top 15 to earn all-league honors.
Maienbrook led the Bombers with a sixth-place finish in 20 minutes, 51 seconds and Wuethrich finished 11th in 21:41 to help her team earn third place.
West Lafayette won the team title with 27 points, followed by Benton Central (64 points), RCHS (78), Hamilton Heights (119) and Western (141).
Freshman Rheannon Pinkerman finished 19th overall for the Bombers and fellow freshman Baylie Wuethrich was 20th overall. Freshman Solcy Sanchez was 22nd, followed by senior Piper Sell (30th) and sophomore Elizabeth Knoth (41st).
Pinkerman, Baylie Wuethrich, Knoth, Kelsey Rodibaugh and Elise Dobson all finished with personal-best times. The girls’ JV squad, with senior Sarah Mahnesmith among the competitors, placed second to West Lafayette.
The Bomber boys’ team also had two runners earn all-HC honors, including freshman Tristan Wuethrich, who finished eighth, and senior Jacob Parrish, who was 15th.
Wuethrich covered the course in 18:45, while Parrish finished in 19:07.
Senior Camden Chapman was 24th, senior Will Messman had a 33rd-place finish and freshman Nolan Potts added to the team score with a 37th-place finish.
Geoffrey Hopkins and Conner Parker were 42nd and 47th, respectively.
The Bombers claimed fourth place overall with 117 points. West Lafayette had the meet’s first five runners for first place, with Western second (24), Hamilton Heights third (112), Rensselaer and Benton Central (158) finishing in the top five.
Potts, Eli Dobson, Oleksander Ivanenko, Alex Nagel and Eric Baugh all enjoyed personal-best times at the meet.
Rensselaer’s JV squad, meanwhile, finished second to West Lafayette.