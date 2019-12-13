Rensselaer Central coach Chad Pulver didn’t leave anything to chance when preparing for Kankakee Valley’s lineup last Friday.
He heard of KV’s bout of injuries and suspensions, but he planned for every scenario.
The Kougars will be without Gavin Herrema and Tyler Martin for four games for violating school policy, while guard Eli Carden and senior role player Cole Cavinder were recovering from head injuries. Carden and Cavinder were available for KV last week; Herrema and Martin must sit two more games.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Pulver said. “We tried to plan for anything and that keeps you from planning for any specific thing. We were coming in blind. I expected them to have guys not injured, guys not suspended and when they didn’t have that, we had to adjust. The guys they still have, they’re good athletes, and that kind of took us off guard. We had to adjust to come back.”
The Kougars were the aggressor early, hitting 7 of 14 shots to lead 16-9 after the first quarter. But Rensselaer outscored its rivals, 63-31, the rest of the way to roll to a 72-47 victory.
It’s the most points scored in the series since the Bombers won 75-58 during the 2004-04 season.
KV coach Bill Shepherd felt his players didn’t respond to adversity very well, especially when the game got out of hand late.
“I’m upset because we missed an opportunity to learn,” Shepherd said. “Our ultimate goal is to win a sectional and we’ve got 22 goals to get ready for that. Rensselaer is one of 22.
“It’s a good challenge for our guys, if they have the right mindset about the big picture and what the ultimate goal is. Our kids live so in the moment nowadays. It’s their generation. Everything’s at their fingertips. They live in the moment and they lose sight of what the real goal is. Tonight, we just lost sight of it.”
Meanwhile, a goal going forward for the Kougars is keeping their “bigs” — 6-foot-4 senior Will Dyniewski and 6-5 sophomore Nick Mikash — out of foul trouble. Both were forced to sit chunks of game time after picking up three quick fouls. Dyniewski would eventually foul out.
“They like to wrestle and block shots,” Shepherd said. “Will is just a strong kid. When he stands in there and people jump into him, he’s not going to move but they move. He’s going to get a whistle or two like that a game and it’s just unfortunate. Nick just plays really aggressive, and I don’t mind that but you can’t get your third foul trying to block a shot away from the basket. But he’s just a sophomore and he’s going to learn, too.
“I expect by February or March, he’ll be a lot more disciplined in those situations.”
Herrema, Martin set to return?
When will seniors Gavin Herrema and Tyler Martin — both projected starters — return to the KV lineup? It’s a debate that will be answered this week. If the Kougars can count the scrimmage as one of the four games the duo must miss due to suspension, then they will return Saturday night at Valparaiso. If not, they won’t be back until the Kougars play at Andrean next Friday.
The Kougars have gone 1-2 without Herrema, who was one of the state’s top 3-point shooters last season while playing guard at Covenant Christian, and Martin, who is another perimeter threat for KV.
KV’s best performance of the season came in an overtime loss to Class A, No. 5 ranked Kouts last week. Down double figures in the first quarter, the Kougars rallied to take a late lead, lost it on a Kouts 3-pointer late and was outscored by four in overtime of a 51-47 loss. The Mustangs came into the game having scored an average of 90 ppg. in their first three games.
Gull’s return a boost for RCHS
A year away from the game has done little to slow down RCHS senior forward Alex Gull, who has enjoyed a solid start to the season. In his team’s rout of Kankakee Valley, Gull had a career-best 17 points as a varsity player.
Gull didn’t settle for jumpers, taking his defender off the dribble on several occasions and getting to the basket. That’s in contrast to many of his other teammates who look for open jump shots.
With Gull and fellow senior Jacob Hillan back on the team, the Bombers are off to a 2-0 start for the first time in coach Chad Pulver’s three seasons on the sideline.
The last time a RCHS boys team opened the season at 2-0 came in 2014-15.
“I’m really enjoying it,” Gull said. “I’m glad I came back. I wasn’t sure I was going to, but I’m really happy I decided to come back.”
Gull and Hillan enjoyed solid careers as top defenders in soccer. They are the team’s top two scorers in golf in the spring.
Basketball struggles outside JC
It’s early, but Jasper County’s schools — or those associated with the county such as Tri-County — are a combined 4-7 in the first two weeks of the season. RCHS has an area-best 2-0 mark, with Covenant Christian sitting at 1-1. KV is 1-2 with many more challenges ahead.
Tri-County and teams outside the county continue rebuilds, with four teams — the Cavaliers, North Newton, South Newton and West Central — a combined 0-16. All will struggle to reach .500 this season as they soldier on with young players.
With other teams struggling in the Midwest Conference, including Frontier at 0-4, North White is a heavy favorite to win an outright league title by year’s end. The Vikings, who hosted the Bombers Friday night, return four starters from last year’s co-MWC title team, including 1,000-point scorer Cale Robertson.