RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central maintained a slim lead over Covenant Christian all evening before holding on for a 3-2 victory in girls’ soccer action Tuesday night.
It was the Bombers’ first win over the Knights in nearly two years. Covenant (2-1) beat RCHS in DeMotte last year and knocked the Bombers out of the sectional tournament in 2017.
Senior Lexi Healey got the Bombers (2-1) on the board first, curling a corner kick into the net for an unassisted goal.
After Covenant tied it on junior Carly James’s goal, sophomore Abby Lucas put her team ahead to stay with a breakaway goal. She was assisted by sophomore Kate Tomlinson, who skimmed a pass through the defense into Lucas’s path.
The Bombers increased the score to 3-1 after sophomore Ariel Manns broke free at midfield and punched in a goal with 24 minutes remaining. Manns’s booming shot whistled past Covenant’s senior goalkeeper Dominique Bennett.
The Knights did claw within a goal after Skylar Bos, a freshman, punched in a shot with just over six minutes remaining. The Bomber defense, however, kept Covenant from getting any more good looks at the net.
Sophomore Addy Koebcke led the defense with three steals and six intercepts. Sophomore goalkeeper Abby Ahler kept the Knights off the board with diving saves. She had eight saves in all.
Bennett had nine saves for the Knights. Senior Ireland Bos assisted on a goal.
Rensselaer was scheduled to play Hebron Thursday and will travel to North White Saturday for a 12 p.m. start.