OXFORD — A strong defensive effort in the first half led to quick scores on the other end in Rensselaer Central’s 60-50 victory over host Benton Central Monday night.
The win was the first Hoosier Conference victory of the season for the Bombers, who improve to 10-9 overall, including a 1-3 league mark. They will host Lewis Cass (11-7) in Friday’s seventh- and eighth-place Crossover game.
Benton Central (6-12, 0-4) will host Western (12-7) in the ninth- and 10th-place game Friday.
The Bombers held the Bison to nine first-quarter points and built a 33-20 lead by halftime. The Bison did close the gap to six points in the third period, but could never draw closer.
RCHS hit 50 percent of its shots, including 35.7 percent from 3-point range, and knocked down 19 of 23 free throws for 82.6 percent.
Junior Josh Fleming had a game-high 28 points and senior Alex Gull added 17. Senior Jacob Hillan finished with nine points.
From Saturday
Covenant holds off Whiting
WHITING — Osvaldo Terrazas had a game-high 33 points but it wasn’t enough for host Whiting to keep pace with Covenant Christian, which collected a 72-65 victory Saturday night.
The Knights (12-7) used a balanced attack to hand the Oilers (2-18) their eighth straight loss. Senior forward Ben Lins led Covenant with 21 points and added nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
Senior Danny Bultema had 15 points and 10 boards, junior Isaac Alblas had 12 points and freshman Jacob Miller added 11 points to go with nine rebounds.
The Knights led 36-28 at halftime and pushed their lead to as much as 12 points in the second half. They sealed the victory by hitting 13 of 21 free throws; Whiting took just two foul shots.
Terrazas also had 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals. He hit 15 of 21 shots from the floor.
Teammate Nolan Toth had 12 points and nine assists. He was 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Senators bury Spartans late
MOROCCO — Washington Township used a 27-12 edge in the third period to pull away from host North Newton and collect an 81-51 victory Saturday.
The Senators (13-5) led 36-28 at halftime before pushing the lead to 20 points in the third.
Senior Braden Merriman had 18 points and four assists for the Spartans, who fall to 3-14. Junior Austin Goddard added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists and junior Cade Ehlinger had nine points and five boards.
Rebels fall to Beecher, Ill.
BEECHER, Ill. — South Newton lost for the ninth straight time, falling short at Beecher, Illinois, 51-36 on Saturday afternoon.
Beecher took a 28-15 lead into halftime and built a 20-point lead in the second half. The loss drops the Rebels to 2-15 on the season with three games remaining.
From Friday
Hall leads Bison past TC
WOLCOTT — Benton Central junior guard Connor Hall had a game-high 26 points in leading the Bison to a 54-35 victory over host Tri-County Friday night.
Hall hit 8 of 11 shots as the Bison picked up its sixth win of the season.
Tri-County falls to 4-16.
The Cavaliers cut BC’s double-digit lead to six points in the third quarter, but BC used a 15-5 run in the fourth to pull away.
Tigers keep WC winless
FRANCESVILLE — Host West Central struggled to find open looks in its 61-34 loss to LaCrosse on Friday night.
The Trojans (0-19) fell behind 14-2 in the first period and trailed 36-13 by halftime.
Ben Garwood led the Tigers (4-12) with 21 points and teammate Zach Grieger had 19 points. Zack Brust had eight rebounds and six assists for the winners.