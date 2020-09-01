RENSSELAER — The return of key players and two point-blank penalty kicks set the stage for Rensselaer Central’s 4-2 victory over previously unbeaten North White in boys’ soccer Saturday.
Bombers coach Josh Davis was able to move players back to their normal positions with the return of two defensive players. The Bombers also welcomed back goalkeeper Elijah Gastineau, a senior and a four-year starter, from an illness.
Sophomore Matthew Brandenburg, who played goalkeeper in Gastineau’s absence, was able to move into a defender’s role alongside sophomore Broc Beier. Rensselaer’s defense limited touches by the Vikings’ top scorers, particularly after senior Luke Dixon converted a penalty kick late in the first half that gave the Bombers (3-1) the lead for good at 2-1.
The Vikings (3-1) had just five shots on goal in the game. Gastineau had four saves and stayed active by helping move the ball in the backfield with his teammates.
North White had scored 16 total goals in wins over Twin Lakes and Morgan Township coming into the match.
Dixon would line up for another penalty kick three minutes into the second half after he was fouled from behind in the box. He was able to slip it past North White goalkeeper Diego Maravilla for a second time to push RC’s lead to 3-1.
It was Dixon’s seventh goal of the season.
North White did cut into the lead on a 30-yard shot from Pedro Gomez midway through the second half, but with 20 minutes remaining, senior Alex Zaragoza collected a pass from teammate Cohen Craig, settled the ball and blasted a shot into the right corner from just outside the box for the equalizer.
Rensselaer had the game’s first goal when DJ Hanford took a pass from Dalton Henry and popped it past Maravilla, who had 10 saves in the loss. North White’s Auner Ramirez would provide the tying goal a minute later when his cross from the goal line deflected off a defensive player into the net.
Prep Girls Soccer
Bombers get first win
RENSSELAER — Senior Isel Valencia and junior Ariel Manns scored two goals apiece in leading the Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer team to a 6-0 victory over North White Saturday.
Junior Abby Lucas added a goal and junior Bethany Michael scored her first career goal on a header in front of the net.
Michael’s goal came off a corner kick by freshman Grace Healey.
Junior goalkeeper Abby AHler and freshman Katie Cotner combined for the win.
After the match, the team’s four seniors — Brie Beier, Elise Dobson, Alyse Musch and Isel Valencia — were honored by the RCHS athletic department.
The Bombers (1-2) return to action Saturday when they travel to Kankakee Valley for a 1:30 p.m. start.
Prep Cross Country
KV girls win invite title
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley freshman Emma Bell continues to lead the charge for the Lady Kougars’ cross country team, winning the Tim Adams Invitational at KVHS on Saturday.
Bell covered the course in a winning time of 20 minutes, 46.66 seconds to edge Kassidy Gregory of Kouts (21:19.47). Andrean’s Gina Cappello was third in 21:30.25.
Bell’s finish helped KV claim the team title with 37 points. Kouts had 45 points, followed by Andrean and North Judson.
Other top finishers for KVHS included Halle Frieden (fifth in 22:48.31), Audrey Campbell (seventh in 23:26.56), Emily Wilson (ninth in 24:22.72) and Olivia Sheehy (15th in 25:38.59). Jade McDonald was 20th in 26:55.41.
Merrillville won the team title in the boys’ race with 37 points to edge KVHS (54). South Newton also had 54 points but lost on the sixth runner’s score. Kouts was fourth with North Newton fifth.
Zach Dunn of Merrillville was the individual champion in 18:01.18. Teammate Jeremie Lander was second (18:33.75), with South Newton’s Kyle Hall third in 19:02.25.
KV’s top finisher was Ethan Ehrhardt, who placed fourth overall in 19:09.22. Teammate Luke Britsol was sixth (20:06.28), Adam Collard finished 10th (20:16.59), Xavier De La Paz Marino was 19th (21:20.0) and Caden Adams finished 22nd in 21:41.31.
Brock Maple was 25th in 21:50.12.
Other top 10 finishers for South Newton included Tristen Barricks (eighth in 20:11.12) and Chayse Stillebower (ninth in 20:14.84).
RCMS Cross Country
Bombers place 1st, 2nd at invite
HEBRON — Rensselaer Central Middle School distance runner Oden VanHoose won the boys’ title and the RCMS girls’ team claimed a team title at Saturday’s annual Dave Walker Invitational in Hebron.
VanHoose won the boys’ race in a time of 11 minutes, 20 seconds. He was one of three top 10 finishers for the Bombers, with Tyger Woodke (8th in 12:15) and Jack Boer (10th in 12:20) the others.
Also competing for RCMS, which finished second in the team race to Hanover Central (20-43), included Ethan Cook (11th), Brock Hurley (14th), Daniel Davis (15th), Isaac Messman (22nd), Darius Lapsley (24th), Caulden Pulver (27th) and Donavyn Green (28th).
Other teams competing were Winamac, Hebron and North Judson.
The Lady Bombers, propelled by 2-3 finishes of Annalise Yeager and Audrey Korniak, cruised to the team title with 34 points. Hebron was second with 50, followed by Hanover Central, Winamac, Washington Township and North Judson.
Yeager covered the course in 13:10, with Korniak keeping pace ini 13:14. Hope Hurley (7th) and Kylie Spencer (10th) also finished among the top 10 in 13:55 and 14:08, respectively.
Other runners competing for coach Dan Yeager’s squad included Delaney Koebcke (12th), Liberty Bate (21st), Braelynn Jones (23rd), Taylor Girton (39th), Maggie Hooker (43rd) and Emily Parker (53rd).