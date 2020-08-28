RENSSSELAER — The energy North Newton showed early was sapped by the third quarter at Rensselaer Central Friday night.
Consequently, the Bombers scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to turn a one-possession contest (24-16) into a 45-16 dominating effort.
The Spartans (1-1) struggled all night to stop the run, allowing 411 yards on 53 rushing plays by RCHS (1-1). Junior Dylan Kidd and senior Addison Wilmington combined for 278 of those yards, with Kidd chewing up 141 yards on 20 carries with a pair of touchdowns.
He also caught a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Tate Drone with 26.7 seconds left in the third period that capped the scoring at 45-16.
Wilmington ran the ball 16 times, collecting 137 yards with two scores. Senior Dalton Kidd had 96 yards on seven carries.
The passing duo of Austin Goddard and Dylan Taylor kept the game close for the Spartans, who face North Judson next week. Goddard completed 6 of 12 passes for 100 yards — all coming in the first half — with four passes finding Taylor’s hands for 59 yards.
Goddard’s ability to tip-toe through pressure kept several plays alive in the first half. The end result was either a clutch throw to Taylor, who made a couple of acrobatic plays, or long gains.
“He keep plays going,” Spartans coach Scott Rouch said of Goddard. “We sure didn’t block well for him. He was running for his life most of the time, but he is pretty good and keeping plays alive, making good decisions.”
Goddard rushed for a team-high 49 yards on 11 carries, but the Spartans totaled just 66 rushing yards on 26 rushes overall. After gaining 150 yards as a team in the first half, the Spartans were limited to 16 yards in the second half as injuries mounted.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys up front who haven’t played at this level,” Rouch said. “One of our linebackers was out, we lost another linebacker and we had an offensive lineman go out. But that’s what we got. We’ve got 28 guys and that’s what we have.”
North Newton, which last beat the Bombers in 1994, kept pace with the Bombers through the game’s first 24 minutes. After Rensselaer scored the game’s first 14 points on a Wilmington 45-yard run and a Dylan Kidd 16-yard sprint, the Spartans were able to put together a 10-play, 80-yard drive, capped by Dylan Olive’s 6-yard run with 8:24 left in the second quarter and a Goddard to Taylor two-point pass play. That trimmed the lead to 14-8.
Dylan Kidd punched in his second TD of the game from six yards out with 3:13 left in the half to push the lead to 21-8, but Goddard responded by returning the kick-off 84 yards for the score to keep his team within a possession.
His two-point pass play to Evan Gagnon had his team within a touchdown at 21-16.
But Rensselaer knew with 2:58 left on the clock until halftime it had a chance at another score. The Bombers used 11 plays to get inside North Newton’s 25-yard line and senior kicker Luke Dixon’s first field goal of his career from 36 yards out produced a 24-16 lead as the halftime horn sounded.
The Bombers continued to pull away to start the second half, marching 57 yards on 13 plays to push their lead to 31-16. Wilmington’s 1-yard run capped a drive that featured 13 running plays with 9:54 showing.
Rouch felt his team was getting manhandled at that point.
“It’s all physical. We know what they’re going to do. Stopping it is hard to do unless you beat them up front and you’re physical,” he said.
Dalton Kidd scored on a 43-yard dash to cap a seven-play drive on Rensselaer’s next possession before Drone and Dylan Kidd’s pass play ended the scoring.
“We played hard the first half, but we just ran out of steam,” Rouch said. “They were too much for us in the second and took control of the game. Physically, we couldn’t match up. I was really proud of them and did what they could. I think we surprised them a little bit. We played with them and things were going okay. Then they come out and score, we fumble and give it right back to them and then it was tough after that. They battled and I’m really proud of them for that.”
Defensively for RCHS, Jordan Cree had seven tackles with four solos and Ryan Stokes had five tackles, including a crucial fumble recovery on North Newton’s first possession after Goddard led his team into Rensselaer territory.
Goddard had the ball pop loose again after the Bombers went ahead 38-16.
“As the game went on, we did a better job, especially defensively,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “Our pass defense wasn’t very good in the first half and going in we told our defensive ends we’ve got to keep number 2 bottled up because he will make plays if he gets outside, and he did a nice job in the first half. The second half we did a better job of containing him.”
The Bombers will stay home next Friday when they host Western (2-0), which beat defending 2A state champion Western Boone Friday by a 31-21 final.
“After last week, disappointment was the word. There were so many things that went into last week’s game, and a lot of it wasn’t the fault of our kids,” Meeks said. “We haven’t had much work and we’re still finding out about ourselves; trying to find that perfect chemistry.
‘There were a lot of positives tonight compared to last week, and we can build on that. Our conditioning isn’t anywhere it needs to be right now, but that’s every team across the state. It’s a work in progress and I think we’ll get better and better. We’ll have our hands full next week in a great 4A team in Western.”