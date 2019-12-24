Rensselaer Central’s boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will face unfamiliar foes when they participate in holiday tournaments this week.
The Lady Bombers, who own a 6-5 mark halfway through the season, will travel to Greencastle to participate in an all-day tournament on Friday, Dec. 27.
Meanwhile, the boys’ team will travel to Delphi on Dec. 27 and 28 to participate in the Kitchen Classic, which includes the host Oracles, Rossville and North Montgomery.
RCHS’s girls’ team was asked to join the Greencastle holiday tournament by former Kankakee Valley coach and athletic director Doug Greenlee, who currently serves as Greencastle’s AD.
RCHS coach Wes Radtke was looking for a new tournament for his players after the Bombers dropped out of the Kankakee Valley tournament.
“I wanted a tournament atmosphere, but I wanted it against somebody we’ve never faced before,” Radtke said.
He got his wish after his team was paired with Sullivan in the second game of the tournament on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Sullivan doesn’t play anyone north of Greencastle and will meet Rensselaer for the first time in school history.
The Golden Arrows own an 8-3 mark, winning five in a row, including a win over Greencastle on Dec. 20.
“When I was watching film on them, I thought they were a mirror image of what we try to do,” Radtke said. “It’s going to be a big battle for us.”
Sullivan is led by a pair of Shorters: 5-7 sophomore guard Delainey Shorter and 5-6 sophomore Gracie Shorter. They have combined to score nearly 30 points this season.
“They’re big and athletic. They like to run and they like to push you up and down the floor,” Radtke said.
“It will give us a measuring stick to see where we’re at against teams down south and against quality opponents.”
The Bombers are led offensively by senior Sydney VanMeter, who is just now beginning to recover from off-season knee injury. Sophomore Jessie Ringen and senior Lexi Healey are other threats for RCHS, which began the season at 1-4 but has won five of its last six games.
Radtke is please with how his team responded despite being hamstrung by injuries and tough losses. The Bombers lost by three to unbeaten Knox and by a single point against North White, which is getting votes in Class A.
“I didn’t anticipate having the injuries early on,’ Radtke said of his team’s record so far. “Sydney, the fact she hasn’t missed a game is amazing. Not having Jessie and Morgan (VanMeter) the first three games and Lexi has been injured and illnesses. It’s getting through those growing pains, but we’re getting better.”
Orleans, which is ranked No. 11 in the Class A poll, will face a struggling Greencastle squad (2-9) in Friday’s first game, with the winner to play for a tournament title at 6:30 p.m., CST, Friday night.
Radtke is hoping his team will be able to cut down the nets before the long bus ride home.
“We haven’t won one since I’ve been here,” Radtke said of his team’s tournament history. “It would be nice to get something started going into the new year.”
RCHS boys’ coach Chad Pulver and his players will also be eyeing a tournament title this weekend at Delphi.
The Bombers (3-3) open play against a solid Rossville squad, which owns wins over North White, Tri-County and Carroll. The Hornets lost at Lafayette Central Catholic by nine points on Dec. 21.
Rossville likes to slow the pace as witnessed by its offensive output.
“We have to be willing and able to play that style where if we walk it up, we need to know what to do,” Pulver said. “We have a big order in front of us and we really want to approach it like a sectional tournament where you have to win back to back games. You have to perform night one and come back and perform that next night.
“It’s a good test for us. We haven’t been able to do it back to back.”
The Hornets own the tourney’s best mark at 5-3, with Rensselaer lumped in with Delphi (3-3) and North Montgomery 3-2). The Bombers are coming off a rout of South Newton to reach the .500 mark.
The first meeting between RCHS and Rossville will tip off at 2 p.m., CST, with North Montgomery and Delphi to follow.
“We really needed to get a win,” Pulver said of last Saturday’s victory. “It puts us at .500, which is a big, psychological thing.”
The Bombers are led offensively by junior Josh Fleming, who continues to tweak his game as teams devise plans to stop him in the halfcourt. Senior Alex Gull is the team’s second option, with Noah Bierma, a senior, coming off a season-high effort against South Newton.