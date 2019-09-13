RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team suffered its first Hoosier Conference loss on Thursday night, falling 3-0 to Benton Central at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bison won by 25-15, 25-21 and 25-17 scores to drop Rensselaer to 3-6 overall and 1-1 in HC play.
Ellie Castle had eight assists on 46 of 52 sets for the Bombers and Lauren Moore was 24 of 25 with six assists.
Jessie Ringen had seven kills on 26 of 28 attacking, Kaylee Tiede-Souza was 16 of 19 attacking with four kills and Alexis Oliver had two kills on 15 of 16 attacks. Oliver also had six blocks, including two solos, and Morgan VanMeter also had six blocks with five solos.
Alivia Lakin had 17 digs and was 12 of 14 serving with an ace and Ringen added 13 digs. Brittany Moore was 11 of 11 serving and Castle finished 9 of 9 with two aces.
The Bison improve to 10-2 on the season, including 1-2 in league play. Their losses have come against Lafayette Central Catholic and West Lafayette.
Bombers dominate Calumet
GARY — Rensselaer Central’s volleyball team won its second straight match Tuesday night, beating host Calumet, 3-0, to improve to 3-5 on the season.
The Bombers won by 25-15, 25-17 and 25-9 scores.
—————
Kougars take down Hanover
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team won its 14th match in 16 tries Thursday, disposing of visiting Hanover Central by a 3-0 final.
The Kougars (14-2) won by 25-21, 25-19 and 25-17 scores.
Alexis Broyles led the charge with 10 kills and added two solo blocks and four service aces. Kailee Webster had five kills and four digs, Courtney Sizemore added seven kills and Kailee Tuesburg had five digs.
Taylor Schultz added four aces and setter Mya Przybylski had 20 assists and two aces.
Kougars at 3-1 in league play
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley’s volleyball team went the distance to pick up its 13th win of the season against Northwest Crossroads Conference host Highland Tuesday night.
The Kougars (13-2, 3-1 in the NCC) needed a fourth-game victory to force a fifth-set tiebreaker. They trailed 25-15, 21-25, 15-25 before pulling out a 25-22 win in the fourth game.
KV then dominated the fifth game, winning 15-7 to pick up the victory.
Senior Kailee Webster and sophomore Alexis Broyles had 13 kills apiece for the winners. Webster also had three service aces and Broyles added two.
Senior Courtney Sizemore had seven kills, 18 digs and 25 serve receptions; classmate Kailee Tuesburg added 16 digs and 17 receptions; and freshman Lilly Toppen had 14 digs and two aces.
Taylor Schultz had four digs and a solo block and junior setter Mya Przybylski added 30 assists, three service aces and 14 digs.