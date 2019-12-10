RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s plan worked to near perfection for two quarters Tuesday against Class 3A No. 3 Benton Central.
But missed lay-ups and missed shots despite open looks denied the Bombers a chance at taking a first-half lead against the Bison.
Despite their misfires, the Bombers managed to hold a lead for most of the first half before the Bison seized control by halftime. BC took its first lead with 3:52 left in the second quarter when Kyrah Tucker hit her third 3-pointer of the half for a 20-18 lead.
The Bombers did tie the score at 20-20 on a Sydney VanMeter lay-up, but the Bison took a 24-20 lead into the locker room and outscored Rensselaer, 19-2, in the third period to lead by 20 points. BC would eventually hit cruise control in the fourth period to secure a 54-32 Hoosier Conference victory at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The loss of all-state candidate Audrey Strawsma, who picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter, had the Bison scrambling to find points in the first half.
The Bison were held to just 2 of 13 shooting in the first quarter to fall behind 11-7 and finished 8 of 28 in the first half. Tucker came off the bench to knock down three 3-pointers to keep her team close. Teammate Tressa Senesac added six points in the first two quarters.
VanMeter had seven points in the first half and sophomore Abby Ahler muscled inside for six points against BC’s bigger lineup.
“I told the girls in the locker room, if we play like we did in the first two quarters against the rest of the teams on our schedule, we’ll be all right,” Bombers coach Wes Radtke said. “But you can’t play just two quarters. You’ve got to put four quarters together.”
The Bison (8-1, 2-0 in the HC) added to their four-point lead with a 13-0 run to start the third period. They forced 11 turnovers in the period and got 10 points from senior Keely Meadows to take the lead for good.
It was 37-20 before sophomore Jessie Ringen scored on an in-bounds pass from senior Lexi Healey with 3:04 left. That made the score 37-22 and the Bombers (4-5, 0-1) never drew closer the rest of the game.
Ringen finished with a double-double, scoring 12 points and adding 11 rebounds before fouling out late. Ahler had 10 points and six boards.
Meadows led all scorers with 15 points, including a string of eight straight points to open the third period. She added seven rebounds and six steals.
Senior Kelsey Coffman added 12 points and five boards and Senesac had eight points, six steals and five assists. Strawsma had just two points on 1 of 5 shooting.
The Bison will stay in the conference when they host West Lafayette (9-1) Thursday night. The Bombers, who had a three-game win streak snapped, will travel to Delphi (6-3) Thursday.