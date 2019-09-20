WEST LAFAYETTE — Rensselaer Central put Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette on notice for 24 minutes Friday night.
But the Red Devils’ core of elite athletes and exhaustion combined to get the better of the Bombers in a 44-6 loss to the Hoosier Conference powerhouse.
The Bombers (4-1, 1-1 in the HC) kept pace with the Red Devils in the first half, trailing just 14-6 heading into the locker room.
They had a chance at tying the game late in the second quarter, but a motion penalty prior to senior quarterback Eli Hickman’s dive into the end zone from the 1-yard line put the ball back to the six. A Dalton Kidd 1-yard run followed by Addison Wilmington’s 4-yard dive got the ball back to the one to set up fourth-and-goal.
But senior Noah Bierma was stopped short of the goal line and West Lafayette took possession at its own 1/2-yard line.
The Red Devils attempted to add to their 14-6 lead with just over a minute remaining in the half, but Rensselaer’s defense answered the bell after Westside reached the Bomber 30-yard line. It came at a cost, however, as several of Rensselaer’s defenders struggled to catch their breath after chasing Westside receiver Cannon Melchi, who caught a pass from senior quarterback Kyle Adams then lateraled the ball to teammate Spencer Blankman as he was being tackled. Blankman was eventually tackled by senior defensive lineman Owen Davisson as time expired.
“My biggest fear when looking at their roster was their depth,” Bombers coach Chris Meeks said. “They have one or two guys who go both ways. We have as many as nine who play offense, defense and special teams.
“Our kids executed the game plan exactly as we laid it out in the first half, but at halftime you could see they were exhausted.”
The Devils took advantage in the third period, scoring on their first two possessions of the second half and three of their first four possessions.
Blankman’s 16-yard TD reception from Adams made the score 21-6. Blankman added a 46-yard TD run on his team’s possession for a 28-6 bulge and Adams hit Blankman on another 16-yard TD pass with 3:08 showing in the third period to increase the lead to 35-6.
Blankman’s TD run came just minutes after Westside executed an on-side kick that bounced off the hands of a Bomber at midfield.
Westside’s final score came on a 1-yard plunge by Blankman to open the fourth quarter that capped off a five-play, 68-yard scoring drive for the Red Devils.
Senior kicker Caleb Krockover added a field goal midway through the fourth for the game’s final points.
Rensselaer managed to move the ball against Westside’s vaunted defense, collecting 232 yards on 44 running plays.
The Bombers marched their opening drive to Westside’s 29-yard line, but failed to convert a fourth-and-4.
The Red Devils took over and needed just five plays to collect 71 yards on their first possession. Harrison Truit’s 30-yard TD pass from Adams put the home team ahead 7-0.
But two offensive possessions later, the Bombers tightened the score at 7-6 when Bierma broke through Westside’s defense and rumbled 58 yards for his team’s lone score. A two-point conversion pass failed and Rensselaer trailed by a point ay 7-6.
West Lafayette answered immediately, going 68 yards in four players on its next possession. The drive culminated with a Adams to Adams (Corey) 20-yard TD pass with 53.6 seconds left in the first period. Blankman had four touchdowns on the night, including two TD catches and two TD runs. He had 129 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Truit caught eight passes for 112 yards and a score and Adams completed 27 of 31 passes for 296 yards and four TDs.
Bierma led the Bombers on offense, gaining 116 yards on 19 carries with a touchdown. Hickman added 51 rushing yards and finished 4 of 6 passing for another 50 yards.
Senior linebacker Luke Standish returned to anchor the Bomber defense after nursing a hand injury. He led the team with 14 tackles, including seven solos.