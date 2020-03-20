Two of the area’s top prep football stars have been selected to participate in the 54th annual North/South All-Star game this summer.
Rensselaer Central senior Noah Bierma and North Newton senior Colin Wagner will be teammates on the North squad after they were selected to the 48-player roster by Region IV coaches last week.
Bierma — the 2020 Rensselaer Republican Player of the Year — is one of four cornerbacks on the team, while Wagner serves as one of six linebackers.
Besides leading the Bombers in rushing (1,268 yards, 11 TDs) and receiving (250 yards, 7 TDs) on offense, Bierma also picked off three passes on the defensive side and finished with 22 tackles.
Wagner was the area’s leader in rushing (1,802, 26 TDs) and led the area in tackles (128) for the second straight year. He had 25 tackles for loss and averaged 12.8 tackles per game.
Region IV had eight players selected to the team during an Indiana Football Coaches Association meeting on March 14. The others include Lafayette Harrison’s defensive end Jacob Cain, Lafayette Jeff’s wide receiver Bishop Johnson and running back Marquis Munoz, Attica’s offensive lineman Jack Hargan, Lafayette Central Catholic’s Daniel Roach and West Lafayette’s Aidan Sturgeon.
Named to the North All-Star coaching staff from Region IV are Central Catholic head coach Brian Nay and Harrison assistant coach Keith Madderom.
The North/South game is scheduled for Friday, July 10 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Region IV includes 30 schools, including Attica, Benton Central, Carroll (Flora), Lewis Cass, Caston, Clinton Central, Clinton Prairie, Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frankfort, Frontier, Harrison, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lafayette Jeff, Logansport, McCutcheon, North Judson, North Newton, North White, Pioneer, Rensselaer Central, Rochester, Seeger, South Newton, Tri-County, Twin Lakes, West Central, West Lafayette and Winamac.