RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central senior Noah Bierma inserted himself into the offense more Friday night and with good results.
The 6-foot-2 point guard knocked down 6 of 9 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, to finish with a season-high 17 points in the Bombers’ 65-31 romp of visiting South Newton at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Bierma came into the game averaging 6.3 ppg., but hoisted up just 25 shots all year. He came out firing Friday, hitting two 3-pointers in the first quarter to kickstart Rensselaer’s offense.
“I felt more confident tonight in my shot,” Bierma said. “I hit the first or second three I took and from there I was kind of feeling my shot tonight. I saw a lot of openings I was able to take. And I thought we played really good together all around. We were finding the openings for our teammates and ourselves and we just played through each other’s styles.”
The Rebels (1-4), who picked up their first win last week against West Central to snap a four-game skid to start the season, played a strong first half, trailing just 16-14 midway through the second quarter.
But senior Camden Chapman got loose for a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to push Rensselaer’s lead to 22-14 and Jacob Hillan knocked down another 3 to give the Bombers a 25-16 lead at halftime.
RCHS then forced eight turnovers in the third period, limiting the Rebels to seven shots to take a 41-22 lead. The Bombers outscored South Newton, 17-6, in the third, with Bierma scoring nine points on 3 of 3 shooting and 2 of 2 from the foul line.
“One of the things that played well for us is that we not only kept the pace up on the defensive full-court pressure, but that we ran right at them whenever we’d get a rebound or got the ball out of bounds,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “Running back and forth is something we do every day. That’s how we train, and not every other team does that and I think that caught up with South Newton tonight. Once we hit a couple of open looks, I thought our energy level went up.”
South Newton never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way, falling behind by as much as 26 points in the fourth.
“First half, I wasn’t too disappointed,” said Rebels coach Jim Sammons. “They hit those two shots at the end of the quarter to go up nine, but other than that, we played them within two or three and handled their pressure pretty decent. The third quarter, and we’ve never been able to put together four quarters, but we came out, plain and simple, and just rolled over and died. No one was helping each other, no one was talking, there was no communication. We did everything against what I’ve tried to coach and it presented itself that second half. We got what we deserved.”
Junior Josh Fleming had 13 points for the Bombers. He added seven rebounds and five assists.
Chapman had three 3s for nine points and senior Alex Gull had five steals to go with eight points.
“We’ve been talking about the selection of shots.” Pulver said. “If we’re tentative with shooting, that’s not a good shot. We have to turn the corner and actually come to the spot we want to be and catch and shoot, not turn, catch and wonder if we’re supposed to shoot it. Cam was good example. He caught it with full confidence that the ball was going up. Even when he missed we had good opportunities to get the rebound.”
The Bombers hit 16 of 31 shots in the second half to just 6 of 13 for the Rebels.
“We didn’t do a good job of closing out and getting a hand up on their 3-point shooters,” Sammons said. “We knew they might start falling for them and that happened at the same time as us getting brain-dead on some unforced turnovers, silly fouls and mistakes and second chance opportunities we were giving them. You add them up and it’s hard to overcome that.”
Bierma had 11 of his 17 points in the second half, with three baskets coming on drives to the rim.
“Bierma attacked like he didn’t have any concerns at all,” Pulver said. “He looked like he had a clear idea of what he wanted to do and he made it happen. His leadership on the floor offensively was a nice thing to see. Then you have Gull and Fleming who still drive and push and get in there and that’s important for us.”
Cy Sammons, a sophomore, had 16 points and six rebounds in a losing effort. He was 7 of 12 from the floor despite being double-teamed whenever he touched the ball.
“We tried to get as much pressure on the ball as we could early, force them into turnovers and get stops on defense and get the ball right back,” Bierma said.
The Rebels will look to stay in the Midwest Conference race with a game at Frontier Saturday evening. The Falcons, who are off to an 0-7 start, have yet to play a leagu game.
“You keep working. You keep getting better,” Sammons said of his team. “We had been progressively getting better every game. Now we have a conference game tomorrow. We’re going to wipe this one off and we’re going to refocus. There are still things to concentrate on. We’re 1-0 in the conference and we have an opportunity to go 2-0 at Frontier.
“We try to grasp onto what is still available and have the kids focus on that.”
RCHS is off until next Friday when it participates in the Kitchen Classic at Delphi. The Bombers will open tournament play against Rossville on Dec. 27.