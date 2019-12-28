Rensselaer Central senior Noah Bierma was all set to fill his role as Mr. Versatility this fall.
The team’s top possession receiver, Bierma was also among the Bombers’ long list of tailbacks.
But then RCHS lost No. 1 running back Dylan Kidd for the season due to an ACL injury just days before the team’s first game. It was then that Bombers coach Chris Meeks made the decision to put his best all-around athlete — Bierma — into a starring role.
Good call.
Bierma, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds, was a hammer in the Bombers’ double-wing offense, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and earning an all-state nod for his efforts.
He has also been named the 2019 Rensselaer Republican Player of the Year.
A top-flight athlete and student, Bierma accounted for 1,679 of his team’s 3,905 yards this fall with 21 of the Bombers’ 53 touchdowns.
Bierma didn’t become a major weapon until the third game of the season when he broke 100 yards in a win over Western.
“Offensively, I was pretty surprised,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting to start at running back and play there as much as I did. I expected to go in and rotate through, but I really didn’t expect to start and play throughout the whole season, but it felt great. After the first two games of the season, I started to have a drive going and I just kept going for that.”
Defensively, he helped keep deep balls to a minimum after picking off three passes, returning two for touchdowns. He finished with 22 tackles in a defensive backfield that included veterans Eli Hickman and Addison Wilmington.
It was a banner year for Bierma and the Bombers, who went 9-3 and earned a top five ranking.
Bierma was one of four backs to rush for over 1,000 yards this season, joining North Newton’s Colin Wagner, Kankakee Valley’s Nathan Swafford and teammate Wilmington.
Wagner was also named all-state along with Bierma’s teammates Owen Davisson and Max Korniak.
“That’s a phenomenal honor,” Bierma said of the all-state nod. “Looking back at the work I put in over the summer and throughout the season, it felt really good to get something like that.”
Besides Davisson and Korniak, fellow seniors Jacob Grow and Jared Riegle and sophomore Kyan Risner also blew open holes for Bierma. Providing blocking downfield were senior tight ends Luke Standish and Stephen Duncan.
“Running behind them every Friday night, it felt great,” he said. “I’m close with all of them and have been throughout my four years. I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else.”
His friends allowed him to build up a full head of steam in the open field. His size and strength often led to extra yards even after contact.
“I felt like I had a pretty good size and I’m confident in my size,” he said. “A lot of people tell me I’m pretty athletic. I just used that and had that mindset going in to be a power back and get the job done every Friday.”
Here is a look at this year’s Rensselaer Republican all-area teams:
2019 Rensselaer Republican All-Area Teams
OFFENSE
Quarterback
First Team
Eli Hickman, senior, Rensselaer Central — The architect of the Bombers’ offense, Hickman had gaudy numbers despite missing four games with a hand injury. He completed 31of 62 passes for 642 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 293 yards with seven more scores. He threw just one interception, that coming in his final game at Andrean.
Second Team
Eli Carden, junior, Kankakee Valley — The only signal caller in the area to throw for over 1,000 yards this season, Carden completed 76 of 157 passes for 1,049 yards and nine touchdowns this fall. He twice threw for over 200 yards.
(Honorable mention: Austin Goddard, North Newton)
Running Back
First Team
Noah Bierma, senior, Rensselaer Central — At 6-2, 190 pounds, Bierma was a load for the opposition, generating 1,268 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns. He averaged 105.7 yards per game on the ground and also caught 12 balls for 250 yards and seven more touchdowns.
Colin Wagner, senior, North Newton — The area’s top rusher, Wagner gained 1,807 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games. He ran the ball 231 times and averaged 180.2 yards per game. He brutalized Midwest Conference teams, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards (987) in four league games and had over 300-yard rushing games against Frontier (321), Delphi (321) and North White (321) in back-to-back-to-back weeks.
Nathan Swafford, senior, Kankakee Valley — The fourth running back in the last five years to rush for 1,000 yards at KV, Swafford gained 1,031 yards with 13 scores this fall. He had a pair of 200-yard rushing games in the Kougars’ 4-6 finish.
Second Team
Addison Wilmington, junior, Rensselaer Central — In his first season as a full-time varsity player, Wilmington had a break-out season, gaining 1,068 yards on 146 carries with 11 touchdowns. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry and will be joined in the backfield by a healthy Dylan Kidd in 2020.
Kelton Hesson, sophomore, Rensselaer Central — Perhaps the team’s most versatile athlete set to return next fall, Hesson had a memorable debut in Rensselaer’s offense with 592 rushing yards on 69 carries with six scores. He led the team in receiving yards with 314 and three more touchdowns. He averaged 24.2 yards per pass catch.
Receiver
First Team
Vince Taylor, senior, North Newton — The team’s big-play receiver, Taylor caught 29 passes for 600 yards and seven touchdowns. He had two 100-yard games this fall.
Payton Stark, sophomore, Tri-County — The Cavaliers didn’t put up big numbers on the offensive side, but Stark did have a break-out season as his team’s top receiver. He caught 26 passes for 339 yards and a score for the 1-9 Cavs.
Second Team
Reece Williams, senior, Kankakee Valley — One of the area’s top tight ends, Williams used his 6-foot-6 frame to pull in clutch throws from quarterback Eli Carden. He was an all-NCC selection this fall.
Offensive Lineman
First Team
Owen Davisson, senior, Rensselaer Central … Jacob Grow, senior, Rensselaer Central … Jared Riegle, senior, Rensselaer Central … Max Korniak, junior, Rensselaer Central … Kyan Risner, sophomore, Rensselaer Central
This group accounted for 3,905 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns, which ranks among the best in program history. They helped produce a pair of 1,000-yard rushers and performed well as pass blockers as well. For their efforts, Davisson and Korniak were selected to all-state teams, Davisson as a lineman on the Class 2A senior all-state team and Korniak was named a junior squad member.
Second Team
Robbie Suczynski, senior, Kankakee Valley … Kyle Boyer, senior, Kankakee Valley
Selected to the all-Northwest Crossroads Conference teams, Suczynski and Boyer anchored an offensive line that helped tailback Nathan Swafford gain over 1,000 yards this fall. The Kougars managed to rush for over 2,000 yards overall with over 1,000 yards passing.
Trevor Kolodziej, senior, North Newton … David Scheeringa, senior, North Newton
Spartan teammate and first-team performer Colin Wagner could be seen running behind Kolodziej and Scheeringa for many of his 1,800+ yards this fall. Both players were selected to the all-Midwest Conference squad along with Wagner and quarterback Austin Goddard.
—————
DEFENSE
Linebacker
First Team
Colin Wagner, senior, North Newton — The Republican Player of the Year on defense, Wagner had another dominant season, recording an area-best 128 tackles with a whopping 25 tackles for loss, including five sacks. He averaged 12.8 tackles per game and had 40 solo tackles.
Luke Standish, senior, Rensselaer Central — Another game-changer, Standish led the Bombers in tackles with 85 despite missing a handful of games due to a broken hand. He had nine tackles for loss.
Tyler Feddeler, senior, Kankakee Valley — An all-NCC selection, Feddeler had a team-high 87 tackles with 44 solos and eight tackles for loss. He anchored a KV defense that was one of the stingiest in league play this fall.
Second Team
Vince Taylor, senior, North Newton — Though Wagner spearheaded the defensive attack for the Spartans, Taylor was also in on many plays, finishing with 94 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss. He had four sacks.
Kiren Hesson, senior, Rensselaer Central — Hesson was a rock on the defensive side while teammate Standish recovered from an injury. He had 78 total tackles with eight tackles for loss.
Reece Dickinson, junior, Tri-County — The Cavaliers struggled to stop teams this season, but Dickinson did his best to slow offensive attacks. He finished with a team-best 76 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and added two sacks.
(Honorable mention: Kelton Hesson, Rensselaer Central … Cade Ehlinger, North Newton … Aiden Sneed, Kankakee Valley)
Defensive Linemen
First Team
Keahi Zussman, senior, Tri-County — One of the area’s best run stoppers, Zussman followed up a solid junior season by leading the team in tackles for loss with 12.5. He had 56 total tackles, including 27 solos.
Lorenzo Ramirez, senior, Rensselaer Central — Ramirez had his most dominant season yet, finishing with 63 tackles at the point of attack, including four sacks. He had 10 tackles for loss.
Trevor Kolodziej, senior, North Newton — Kolodziej consistently clogged up the opposition’s running game, finishing with 72 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.
Second Team
Trevor Anderson, sophomore, North Newton — Anderson joined teammate Kolodziej as another run stopper. He recorded 72 tackles and also had 14 tackles for loss as the Spartans dominated Midwest Conference foes all season long.
Jared Riegle, senior, Rensselaer Central — Riegle tied teammate Ramirez for most sacks with four and added 38 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.
(Honorable mention: Will Dyniewski, Kankakee Valley)
Defensive Backs
First Team
Eli Hickman, senior, Rensselaer Central — Despite missing four games, Hickman still led the Bombers’ defensive backfield with 46 tackles, including 19 solos. He had two interceptions and recovered two fumbles.
Bryce Shedrow, junior, North Newton — Shedrow tied for the area lead in interceptions with five and also had 31 tackles. He recovered two fumbles.
Korbin Lawson, sophomore, Tri-County — Lawson tied Shedrow for most interceptions in the Jasper/Newton county area with five. He had 27 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss.
Second Team
Ryan Tinnel, junior, Kankakee Valley — Tinnel had a team-high four interceptions this fall and recorded 33 tackles.
Eli Carden, junior, Kankakee Valley — Carden had a solid season on both sides of the ball. Besides throwing for 1,000 yards in his first season at quarterback, Carden also picked off three passes. He had 28 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Special Teams
Kicker/Punter
Eli Hickman, senior, Rensselaer Central — Hickman averaged 37.2 yards per game on 12 punts this fall and split the uprights on 14 of 16 point-after attempts as kicker.
(Honorable mention: Markus Ritchie, Kankakee Valley … Kaden Pinkerman, Rensselaer Central)