Former West Central graduate and coach Kyle Evans has landed in Culver to coach the boys’ basketball team there.
It’s the fourth stop for Evans, who coached at West Central, Caston and North Judson. His Blue Jay teams at Judson finished 33-36 in three seasons, including 12-11 in 2019-20.
A middle school health teacher, Evans led the Jays to a co-conference championship this winter.
Evans replaces James Hafley, whose team finished 1-22 in his only season at Culver.
“New journey begins,” Evans said on his Facebook page. “Thank you Culver Community for a new opportunity. Excited to get started!”
Long-time coach Kent Chezem replaces Evans at North Judson. Chezem has 319 wins at Clinton Prairie, Covington and Loogootee, winning sectional titles at Covington (2005, ‘07 and ‘10) and Loogootee (2017).
Covington finished 22-2 in 2015 under Chezem, whose wife Dara, was hired as superintendent at Eastern Pulaski Community Schools in Winamac this winter.
In other coaching news involving local teams, Covenant Christian’s John Heerema has turned over the Knights program to long-time assistant Scott Walstra.
Heerema won 91 games as head coach, leading the Knights to sectional titles in 2018 and ‘19.
A former player at Kankakee Valley, this is Walstra’s first head coaching job.
Joe Smith recently resigned as Frontier’s boys’ basketball coach after five seasons. His 2020 squad finished 3-20 after the Falcons posted an 11-13 record in 2019.
Smith’s Frontier teams finished 31-97. He has also coached at Pioneer and Clinton Central, winning a sectional title at Pioneer in 2007.
Delphi’s Brian McCammon also resigned this spring. McCammon had two stints with the Oracles, coaching the boys’ team from 2003-05 and again from 2016-20.
His 2004 team finished 17-8 to earn a sectional title.
McCammon’s overall mark at Delphi was 88-100.
His replacement is Austin Crowley, who spent the past seven seasons at Pioneer. He led the Panthers to a 17-8 finish in 2020 and won 13 games or more in each of the past six seasons at Pioneer.
Former North White coach Eli Henson is the new head coach at Manchester, leaving Whitko after four seasons. Whitko won 46 games with Henson on the sideline.
Henson was 63-56 in five seasons at North White, leading the Vikings to a sectional championship in 2014.
Football Job
• Mike Hammons resigned as Benton Central’s football coach this spring. He finished 3-27 in three seasons with the Bison, who have yet to name a replacement.