RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s football program enjoyed another fantastic season this fall.
For their efforts, several players from coach Chris Meeks’ 9-3 squad were honored with special awards and certificates during an award’s program at the high school last week.
Hoosier Conference coaches recently announced their all-conference team selections and five Bombers were named, including seniors Noah Bierma, Owen Davisson, Eli Hickman, Luke Standish and Jacob Grow. Honorable mention picks included Max Korniak, Kelton Hesson and Addison Wilmington.
Varsity player receiving special awards from Meeks and his staff were Bierma, Offensive Back and Defensive Back awards; Davisson and Korniak, Offensive Line awards; Lorenzo Ramirez, Defensive Line Award; Standish, Linebacker Award; Hickman, Special Teams Award; and Wilmington, Newcomer of the Year.
Bierma led the team in rushing yards with over 1,000 yards and Wilmington also had 1,000 yards this fall. Hickman served as the team’s extra-point kicker and Standish was the team’s leading tackler.
Bierma was also presented the Joe Burvan 10-0 Award for his leadership on and off the field, Grow earned the Hank Kressler Memorial Award, Hickman was selected the Terry Davisson Memorial Award and Stephen Duncan earned the Sportsmanship Award.
Junior varsity players who were presented special awards included Tate Drone, Offensive Back Award; Jordan Cree, Offensive Line Award; Kole Ekstrom, Linebacker Award; Easton Tiede-Souza, Defensive Back Award; and Gage Oliver, Best Mental Attitude.
Freshmen award winners included Chaz Mullins, Offensive Back Award; Ayden Randolph, Offensive Line Award; Kolton Bloughe, Defensive Back Award; Austin Pullins, Defensive Line Award; and Brylan Jordan, Best Mental Attitude.
The Bombers finished 2-2 in the West Division of the Hoosier Conference and won their crossover game with Tipton by a 24-0 final. They reached a Class 2A sectional championship final, losing to Andrean.