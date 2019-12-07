RENSSELAER — When the Rensselaer Central Bombers turned up the heat against rival Kankakee Valley Friday, not even the 25 or so firefighters in the crowd would be able to cool them down.
The Bombers used a 13-2 run to start the second half and forced 22 turnovers with their full-court pressure to turn back KV by a surprisingly easy 72-47 final on Firefighter Recognition Night at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
KVHS (1-1) was the aggressor at the outset, hitting 7 of 14 shots to take a 16-9 lead in the first quarter. But Rensselaer (2-0) would outscore KV, 63-31, over the next three quarters to pick up its second straight blowout victory.
The Bombers beat Tri-County, 77-49, last week.
“We didn’t write the script in that first quarter like it turned out,” Bombers coach Chad Pulver said. “We did regroup after that first quarter. We asked the guys, ‘Did we write the story this way?’ And the answer is ‘No.’ ‘Okay, it’s a plot twist … how are we going to fix it?’ To their credit, they came out and played great. They did make up the difference on defense.
“We went into halftime with a three-point lead and that was a hard-fought lead. To get it back was really tough. In the third quarter, we talked about how we needed to play with speed and use our quickness. We were not spreading the floor well in that first quarter and most of the first half. Then at the end of the first half, we started to out-run them and played at a speed we do every day. That gave us some quick points and it also gave us some energy to put the press on and see what we can do.”
Rensselaer clogged passing lanes, forced KV’s players into traps and held a 34-28 rebounding edge over the taller Kougars. It was another impressive performance for the Bombers, who turned a 28-25 halftime lead into a 56-36 bulge by the end of the third quarter.
“I knew at some point the press was going to get us,” KV coach Bill Shepherd said. “I’m really disappointed that we didn’t respond and learn from it. We just continued to make the same mistake over and over tonight.”
The Kougars were held to 4 of 14 shooting from the floor in the second period. They struggled to solve the Bombers’ 3-2 zone defense, which was the first time Rensselaer used it this season.
“They didn’t expect it. I assume they watched our Tri-County game, but we didn’t run it during that game,” Bomber senior Alex Gull said.
RCHS hit 13 of 18 shots from the floor in the third, turning turnovers into fastbreak points and scoring around the rim in halfcourt sets. The Bombers finished 21 of 32 from the floor in the second half.
“Coming out of halftime, we had a lot of energy and we just took it to them,” Gull said. “We started pressing and they didn’t really know what to do.”
Attacking the rim were junior Josh Fleming, who had a game-high 20 points, and Gull, who took his man off the dribble to pour in many of his 17 points.
“These players are very unselfish with one another and they really want to see who has the hot hand,” Pulver said “We really do have the philosophy of if you can beat your man, do what you can do to beat your man, and Alex Gull is a perfect example of that. He had his guy many times on that left wing on offense where he would swing it through, rip it and get by his man. And many times, he took really big contact but was still able to finish.”
Gull scored 16 of his 17 points in the final three quarters. Many of his baskets came after he attacked the rim.
“That’s just my play style, I guess,” he said. “I’m not a shooter, so I just take it to the basket as much as I can.”
Sophomore Tate Drone, meanwhile, stepped off the bench to add 13 points, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers that sent the Bomber fan base into a frenzy.
“Both (Brody) Chamness and Tate Drone have come in and are not afraid as sophomores,” Pulver said. “That’s really been fun to see. They both have grown into the defense and understand more where to go. Tate is a great example of a guy who can hit from the outside and bang around inside for us. The more he can do that for us gives us more options.”
KV got 18 points from 6-foot-5 sophomore Nick Mikash, who hit 8 of 14 shots despite dealing with foul trouble. Junior Riley Jordan added 10 points.
Trailing 41-29 midway through the third period, the Kougars did claw within 41-35 behind a 6-0 run after a timeout. But the Bombers responded with a 15-1 run that proved to be the nail in the coffin.
Drone had a 3-pointer and Jacob Hillan, Noah Bierma and Fleming had two baskets each during Rensselaer’s surge.
“When we’re lacking energy, Tate would hit a shot and got us all fired up,” Gull said. “He did a good job.”
Fleming hit 9 of 13 shots and added six rebounds and three steals. Hillan had seven boards and Gull also had seven rebounds, three steals and four assists. Bierma had eight points, four assists and three steals.
The Bombers return to action next Friday when they travel to North White.
KV, meanwhile, will play Kouts in its home opener Saturday night. Again, the Kougars will be without a couple of starters due to suspensions.
“We’re not very deep right now,” Shepherd said. “We’re playing guys extended minutes, but that’s no excuse. It’s still an opportunity for guys to step in and give us good minutes.
“I thought we came out with good energy tonight, but when we got to a point where we didn’t think we were going to win the game, we stayed in the moment about tonight. It’s not about tonight. We have bigger goals than that. Don’t hang your head about tonight. When we do that it just snowballs. We didn’t have that maturity we needed to show.”
Rensselaer Central 72, Kankakee Valley 47
Score by quarters
Kankakee Valley 16 09 11 11—47
Rensselaer Central 09 19 28 16—72
KOUGARS (47): Matt Caldwell 0-1 1-2 1, Riley Jordan 3-4 1-2 7, Nick Mikash 8-14 1-2 18, Will Dyniewski 3-4 1-2 7, Eli Carden 2-8 2-3 6, Luke Andree 1-3 0-0 3, Cole Cavinder 0-1 0-0 0, Jeb Boissy 0-0 0-0 0, Cayden Dykhuizen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 19-48 6-15 47.
BOMBERS (72): Josh Fleming 9-13 2-3 20, Jacob Hillan 2-7 2-2 6, Camden Chapman 3-4 0-0 6, Alex Gull 8-15 1-2 17, Noah Bierma 3-6 2-2 8, Tate Drone 4-9 0-1 13, Brody Chamness 1-2 0-0 2, Jacoby Tiede-Souza 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Lane 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 36-59 7-12 72.
Three-Point Goals — Kankakee Valley 3-18 (Mikash, Jordan, Andree), Rensselaer Central 3-14 (Drone 3). Rebounds — Kankakee Valley 28 (Dyniewski 10), Rensselaer Central 34 (Fleming 7, Gull 7). Turnovers — Kankakee Valley 22, Rensselaer Central 7.