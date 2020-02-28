RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central girls’ swim team coach Jill Henady recognized members of her small but talented squad with special awards and certificates this week during an awards program at the high school.
The team featured just three seniors on this year’s team, including captains Kennedy Minter, Darian McAdow and Maddy Marchand. The Bombers finished fifth at sectional.
Minter earned Most Points and sophomore teammate Elise Dobson was Most Points Runner-up. Minter was also recognized for breaking the school’s 100-yard butterfly mark and McAdow was presented a pair of awards for resetting her own six-dive and 11-dive records at RCHS.
McAdow was also a sectional champion this winter and qualified for her third state meet in diving. She was runner-up at the Hoosier Conference Meet at Purdue last month.
Individual awards were presented to Baylie Wuethrich and Solcy Sanchez — both freshmen — for Most Improved; Dobson for Sportsmanship; Marchand for Best Mental Attitude; and sophomore Lizzie Parrish earned the Coach’s Award.
Dobson, Minter and Marchand all received Bomber jackets for accumulating 500 or more athletic points.