PORTER TWP. — It’s simple strategy that has been effective for Andrean this fall.
The 59ers look to attack early, score a goal then sit on the lead until another scoring opportunity presents itself.
On Wednesday night in a 2-0 shutout of Rensselaer Central at the Class A Boone Grove Sectional, the favored Niners (8-7-2) were close to finishing the first half in a scoreless tie with the Bombers. But sophomore Annie Sherman popped free between a pair of RCHS defenders and sent a high arcing shot over the head of goalkeeper Abby Ahler for the game’s first score.
That came at the 3:22 mark, giving the Niners momentum for the second half. Prior to Sherman’s score, Andrean missed on 11 shots on goal. RCHS, meanwhile, managed just two shots in the first half and didn’t get a corner kick until the midway point of the second period.
The Bombers, who finish their season at 7-10-1, did squeeze off more shots in the second half, but only a couple were directed at junior goalkeeper Briana Haupt, who faced just five shots all night.
“We could tell early on that nothing was going to work down the middle,” RCHS coach Chris Porter said. “But they did a good job of forcing us to the middle. We had a hard time getting the ball outside and back across, so credit them.”
Andrean added an insurance goal with 7:25 left in the game when senior Maddie Clarkson stole a Bomber pass just outside the goalie box and fired a shot that skimmed the grass to the right of Ahler.
Ahler turned away 16 shots as Andrean peppered the net with 18 chances.
The Niners locked up Rensselaer’s top scorers, including sophomore Ariel Manns, who couldn’t get loose for one of her patented break-away goals.
Sophomore Abby Lucas led the team in goals scored with seven and Manns had five. The Bombers lost three games by shutout and managed just one goal in five other losses.
The Bombers lost one of their top returning scoring threats before the season began in senior Cicily Porter, who tore her ACL in the preseason.
“Her going down before the season even started, it kind of took us out of our identity,” said Porter of his daughter. “Then we lost Lexi (Healey) for a few games there and once again we went through the cycle of finding out who we were. But we did a good job of coming together. No matter what you’re team is, if you’ve got a Lexi Healey on it you’re going to get better.”
The Bombers were unable to overcome Injuries to Cicily Porter and Healey in last year’s tournament, also at Boone Grove.
“Minus Cicily, we were really healthy this year,” Porter said. “That’s the first time we’ve had everybody available at sectional. Usually I have three or four who can’t play.”
It was the fourth shutout of the season for the Niners, who have allowed six goals in their eight wins.
Andrean advances to Saturday’s championship game where it will face the winner of Thursday’s contest between host Boone Grove and Oregon-Davis.
Rensselaer, meanwhile, bid farewell to five seniors, including Porter, Healey, Calla Tominson, Halle Hall and Kaili Chapman.
“Halle came to soccer late in life and missed a lot of last year to injury. She came on strong for us,” coach Porter said. “Calla has always been our biggest cheerleader when she’s not in the game; always picking her teammates up. And Kaili, Lexi and Cicily, I began coaching them when they were about six. You could tell at a young age that they were going to be solid players for us.
“We’re going to miss our seniors, but we’ll be back again next year.”
Rensselaer’s win total jumped from three last year to seven this year, including pivotal wins over Covenant Christian and Hebron.
“It’s a progression,” said Porter, who returns seven starters next fall. “I think we have six to 10 freshmen coming in next year and I think that seventh-grade class has six to 10 who can play, so Bomber soccer is looking up talent-wise and numbers-wise. That opens us up to other possibilities where you can go a little deeper off the bench.”