MEDARYVILLE — Nick Allen of Wheatfield seized control of the UMP Modified race and hung on to win for the third time this season at the Shadyhill Speedway race track last Saturday.
Allen edged last year’s division champion, Jamie Lomax of Lake Village, in the 20-lap feature race. Brad DeYoung was third, followed by Rensselaer’s Devin Wright and Tom Bell.
Lomax was a heat champion, joining Bell and DeYoung, to set up the 23-driver feature race. Allen finished second to Lomax in their eight-lap heat race.
The Pro Late Models champion was Torin Mettille, who beat Jace Owens over 20 laps in the feature race. Kyle Cooper was third, followed by Adam Williams and Bill Knippenberg.
Lynn Johns and Mettille won heat titles.
Four heats were run in the 4-Bangers Sport Compact division, with Guy Sutton the eventual feature race winner. He edged Skylar Antonelli over 15 laps, with Ryan Lagastee third and Harley Sutton fourth. Josh Lank finished fifth.
Heat race winners included Emily Sutton, Tyler Wheaton, Antonelli and Lagastee. A total of 35 drivers competed for positions in the feature race.
In the Bombers UMP Factory Stock division, Preston Oberle won the 20-lap feature race title, beating Chris Joseph and Mike Reitz. Calvin Corning was fourth and Cam Bales fifth.
There were three heat races, with Trevor Bitterling, Bruce Fase and Bales claiming titles to begin in front of the field in the feature race.
Just 10 drivers competed in the I-Mod division, with Dan Marshall beating Derrick Marshall for the feature title. Don Stone, Phil Gerlach and Sawyer Prosser finished 3-5 in the 20-lap race.
In the division’s lone heat race, Gerlach secured a front-row position by finishing first over eight laps.