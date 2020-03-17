WHEATFIELD — Academics held great significance when Kankakee Valley’s Nolan McKim began searching for colleges.
If he got the chance to play baseball at the next level, he’d chalk it up as a bonus.
At Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, McKim, the son of Matt and Darla McKim of DeMotte, will have the chance to mix academics with athletics after announcing he will enroll there this fall.
McKim will major in mechanical engineering and minor in business administration while a student at Indiana Tech. In the spring of next year, he will earn the chance to crack the Warriors’ baseball lineup.
One of the Northwest Crossroads Conference’s top defensive players, McKim returns to play centerfield for the Kougars this spring.
“First, I wanted to go somewhere that had the degree I wanted,” McKim said. “If I could play baseball, that would be great. But academics was the first thing I looked at.”
Indiana Tech is coming off a historic season in 2019, reaching the NAIA World Series after winning the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference. The Warriors finished 42-15-1 under coach Kip McWilliams, who was selected regional coach of the year.
McWilliams put the Warriors, who won a regional tournament last spring, into the World Series for the first time since 2003.
“I really loved the coaching,” McKim said of his new stop. “I heard nothing but good things about their baseball program and I really liked it when I visited there.”
A first-team all-conference pick last spring in his first year on the varsity, McKim was named his team’s defensive player of the year by coach Doug Nelson.
McKim, who also looked at the University of Indianapolis, also played tennis as well as basketball and soccer at KVHS. He was a three-year member of the tennis team.
McKim batted second, third and fifth in Nelson’s batting order and is one of several returning starters from last year’s squad that finished 13-17. The Kougars were 3-7 in NCC play.
The Kougars had Class 3A No. 1 ranked Andrean on the ropes last year in a sectional final, leading 7-4 going into the final inning. Andrean would rally for the 8-7 win to pave the way for another state title. The 59ers would finish the season at 36-1.
“We should be better than last year,” McKim said. “Playing those teams (in conference) should make us better for the end of the year.”