Marriage licenses:
Aug. 28
Derrick Tate, 28, to Fredricka Jackson, 28, both of Chicago, IL
Taylor Cleeton, 20, to Dylan Nelson, 25, both of Wheatfield
Michael Kelly, 56, to Summer Handy, 38, both of Rensselaer
Aug. 27
Stefani Giebudowski, 27, to Trent Jackson, 29, both of Rensselaer
Aug. 26
Matthew Schurman, 26, of DeMotte, to Katelyn Secor, 25, of Indianapolis
Aug. 23
Daniel John DeKock, 41, to Jamie Odea, 43, both of Wheatfield
Aug. 22
Joel Christenson, 52, to Yafei Tao, 39, both of Wheatfield
Jason Dodge, 40, to Brandi Kittle, 33, both of Wheatfield.
Building Permits:
Aug. 28
Toppen INc. of DeMotte
Detached Garage
Kimberly Anderson
3564 Stillmeadow Ct., Wheatfield
Walker TWP
Cole & Stephanie Schultz
Post Frame
9064 West, 250 North, Rensselaer
Union TWP
Aug. 27
Robert & Wendy Przybylski
Inground Pool
11515 North 350 West Wheatfield
Wheatfield TWP
Aug. 23
Michael & Jennifer Cain
Post Frame
1090 North, 900 West, Rensselaer
Parr
Union TWP
Aug. 22
David & Marcella Marlatt
Detached Garage
7985 North, 300 East, Wheatfield
300 East, South of 800 North, East Side
Gillam TWP
Autumn Builders of Rensselaer
Post Frame
Gary & Connie Tow
1382 South, 900 West, Rensselaer
900 West, South of 100 South, West Side
Newton TWP
Circuit Court Civil:
Aug. 29
SAC FINANCE, INC. v. MEGAN HOOK
SAC FINANCE, INC. v. JERRY DAVIS, AMANDA DAVIS
Sleep Center of Northwest Indiana LLC v. Norma McGaffick
Sleep Center of Northwest Indiana LLC v. James Francis Gill
David A. Bleza MD LLC v. William F. Struble
Tri-Creek Ambulance Service Agency, Inc. v. Tyler E. Palmer
Leestma Medical Clinic Inc. v. Jennifer Hemphill, Norman Hemphill
Leestma Medical Clinic Inc. v. Melissa Frye
Leestma Medical Clinic Inc. v. Tina Vinyard
management advantage, LLC v. Shawna Allen
Aug. 28
In Re: The Marriage of Brandon Hinson and Kaylynn Holt
In Re: the Marriage of JESSICA SIMIC and TRENTON SIMIC
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michael Pope
Green Stuff Rentals LLC v. Ethan T Bushman
Lynn Mccallister v. Andrew Dutcher, Keely Dutcher
Lynn Mccallister v. Sean Rice, Katherine Rice
Lynn Mccallister v. Sean Rice, Katherine Rice
Alliance Bank v. Katherine Henson
Aug. 27
Midland Funding, LLC v. LORI PROHOSKY
DISCOVER BANK C/O DISCOVER PRODUCTS INC. v. LAVERN SAMPSON
Aug. 26
UNIFUND CCR LLC v. JOSHUA JAMES
Aug. 22
Citibank, N.A. v. Peter Krol
Citibank, N.A. v. Peter Krol, Jr.
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. v. Andrew Pitstick
Aug. 21
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. SHAWNA DUNCAN
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A v. Richard Courneya, Midland Funding LLC
Superior Court Superior:
Aug. 28
In Re: The Marriage of Lindsay Poortenga and David Poortenga
DISCOVER BANK C/O DISCOVER PRODUCTS INC. v. GREG MICKELSON
Aug. 27
In Re: The Marriage of Bradley Oney and Stephanie Oney
UNIFUND CCR LLC v. JASON HISICK
UNIFUND CCR LLC v. JASON HISICK
Aug. 23
TD Bank USA, N.A. v. Lauren Pitstick
LVNV Funding LLC v. Christine Laughlin
LVNV Funding LLC v. Martin Hall, II
GRG Auto Repair, Inc v. K&S Tire Recycling, Inc.
Aug. 22
Snap-On Credit LLC v. Patricia Burchett
OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Jackie Eaton
Aug. 21
TD BANK USA, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO TARGET NATIONAL BANK v. JAMES BRIDGES
FRANCISCAN ALLIANCE, INC v. STACEY HASS
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Hemphill
Jarvis R Brown v. Joseph L. Fox, Pressure Vessel Services, Inc., PVS Transportation, Inc.et al