Marriage licenses:

Aug. 28

Derrick Tate, 28, to Fredricka Jackson, 28, both of Chicago, IL

Taylor Cleeton, 20, to Dylan Nelson, 25, both of Wheatfield

Michael Kelly, 56, to Summer Handy, 38, both of Rensselaer

Aug. 27

Stefani Giebudowski, 27, to Trent Jackson, 29, both of Rensselaer

Aug. 26

Matthew Schurman, 26, of DeMotte, to Katelyn Secor, 25, of Indianapolis

Aug. 23

Daniel John DeKock, 41, to Jamie Odea, 43, both of Wheatfield

Aug. 22

Joel Christenson, 52, to Yafei Tao, 39, both of Wheatfield

Jason Dodge, 40, to Brandi Kittle, 33, both of Wheatfield.

Building Permits:

Aug. 28

Toppen INc. of DeMotte

Detached Garage

Kimberly Anderson

3564 Stillmeadow Ct., Wheatfield

Walker TWP

Cole & Stephanie Schultz

Post Frame

9064 West, 250 North, Rensselaer

Union TWP

Aug. 27

Robert & Wendy Przybylski

Inground Pool

11515 North 350 West Wheatfield

Wheatfield TWP

Aug. 23

Michael & Jennifer Cain

Post Frame

1090 North, 900 West, Rensselaer

Parr

Union TWP

Aug. 22

David & Marcella Marlatt

Detached Garage

7985 North, 300 East, Wheatfield

300 East, South of 800 North, East Side

Gillam TWP

Autumn Builders of Rensselaer

Post Frame

Gary & Connie Tow

1382 South, 900 West, Rensselaer

900 West, South of 100 South, West Side

Newton TWP

Circuit Court Civil:

Aug. 29

SAC FINANCE, INC. v. MEGAN HOOK

SAC FINANCE, INC. v. JERRY DAVIS, AMANDA DAVIS

Sleep Center of Northwest Indiana LLC v. Norma McGaffick

Sleep Center of Northwest Indiana LLC v. James Francis Gill

David A. Bleza MD LLC v. William F. Struble

Tri-Creek Ambulance Service Agency, Inc. v. Tyler E. Palmer

Leestma Medical Clinic Inc. v. Jennifer Hemphill, Norman Hemphill

Leestma Medical Clinic Inc. v. Melissa Frye

Leestma Medical Clinic Inc. v. Tina Vinyard

management advantage, LLC v. Shawna Allen

Aug. 28

In Re: The Marriage of Brandon Hinson and Kaylynn Holt

In Re: the Marriage of JESSICA SIMIC and TRENTON SIMIC

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Michael Pope

Green Stuff Rentals LLC v. Ethan T Bushman

Lynn Mccallister v. Andrew Dutcher, Keely Dutcher

Lynn Mccallister v. Sean Rice, Katherine Rice

Alliance Bank v. Katherine Henson

Aug. 27

Midland Funding, LLC v. LORI PROHOSKY

DISCOVER BANK C/O DISCOVER PRODUCTS INC. v. LAVERN SAMPSON

Aug. 26

UNIFUND CCR LLC v. JOSHUA JAMES

Aug. 22

Citibank, N.A. v. Peter Krol

Citibank, N.A. v. Peter Krol, Jr.

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. v. Andrew Pitstick

Aug. 21

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. SHAWNA DUNCAN

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A v. Richard Courneya, Midland Funding LLC

Superior Court Superior:

Aug. 28

In Re: The Marriage of Lindsay Poortenga and David Poortenga

DISCOVER BANK C/O DISCOVER PRODUCTS INC. v. GREG MICKELSON

Aug. 27

In Re: The Marriage of Bradley Oney and Stephanie Oney

UNIFUND CCR LLC v. JASON HISICK

Aug. 23

TD Bank USA, N.A. v. Lauren Pitstick

LVNV Funding LLC v. Christine Laughlin

LVNV Funding LLC v. Martin Hall, II

GRG Auto Repair, Inc v. K&S Tire Recycling, Inc.

Aug. 22

Snap-On Credit LLC v. Patricia Burchett

OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Jackie Eaton

Aug. 21

TD BANK USA, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO TARGET NATIONAL BANK v. JAMES BRIDGES

FRANCISCAN ALLIANCE, INC v. STACEY HASS

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jennifer Hemphill

Jarvis R Brown v. Joseph L. Fox, Pressure Vessel Services, Inc., PVS Transportation, Inc.et al

