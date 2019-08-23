Marriage Licenses:
Aug. 20
Nikita Feig, 30, Of Springfield, Il To Dustin Cole, 28, Of Wheatfield
Aug. 19
Emma Abbring, 21, Of Wheatfield To Troy Pentland, 24, Of Royal Center
Mercedes Gentry, 26, To Joshua Webb, 26, Both Of Rensselaer
Aug. 16
Kenneth Graf, 25, Of Remington To Sophie Getz, 20, Of Wolcott
Building Permits:
Aug. 22
David & Marcella Marlatt
Garage
7985 N. 300 E. Wheatfield
Gillam Twp
Autumn Builders Of Rensselaer
Post Frame
Gary & Connie Tow Of Rensselaer
900 W., South Of 100 South, West Side
Newton Twp
Aug. 19
Island Grove Of Demotte
Mfg Home
9280 Bermuda Drive, Demotte
Island Grove Mhc
Keener Twp
Lot 92
Lot 90
Aug. 16
Nick & Patti Steinke Of Rensselaer
Above Ground Pool
300 S., East Of 1000 W., North Side
Newton Twp
Brian & Brenda Fox Of Rensselaer
Post Frame
St. Rd. 14, East Of 420 West, North Side
Barkley Twp
Jesse Ashcroft Of Demotte
Above-Ground Pool
9841 E. Rustic Drive In Demotte
Tanglewood Subdivision
Keener Twp
Matthew & Rhonda Sorrells
Shed
9720 W. State Rd 10 In Demotte
Demotte Farms
Keener Twp
Circuit Court Civil:
Aug. 21
Jefferson Capital Systems Llc V. Shawna Duncan
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A V. Richard Courneya, Midland Funding Llc
Aug. 20
Richard Lloyd V. Shawn Gardner
Madison Cottages V. Amanda Wells
Aug. 19
Dawn Toppen, Bruce Toppen V. Jesse Owsley
Aug. 16
In Re: The Marriage Of Taylor Koedyker And Patrick Koedyker
Freedom Mortgage Corporation V. Victor Pedroza
Aug. 15
In Re: The Marriage Of Annemarie Miller And Kyle Miller
Patricia Dinga V. Crystal Saylers
Circuit Court Superior:
Aug. 22
Snap-On Credit Llc V. Patricia Burchett
Onemain Financial Group Llc V. Jackie Eaton
Aug. 21
Td Bank Usa, N.A. As Successor In Interest To Target National Bank V. James Bridges
Franciscan Alliance, Inc V. Stacey Hass
Credit Acceptance Corp. V. Jennifer Hemphill
Jarvis R Brown V. Joseph L. Fox, Pressure Vessel Services, Inc., Pvs Transportation, Inc.Et Al
Aug. 20
In Re: The Marriage Of John C. Lerner And Elaine V. Lerner
Bank Of America, N.A. V. Leeann Flores
Aug. 19
In Re: The Marriage Of Terry L Scripter And Janet K Scripter
Synchrony Bank V. Kim Spillers
Martez Doss V. Pressure Vessel Services, Inc., Pvs Transportation, Inc., Pvs Chemicals, Inc.Et Al
Aug. 16
Synchrony Bank V. Lindsey Massoth
Aug. 15
Discover Bank V. Lavern Sampson