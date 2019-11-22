Building Permits:
Nov. 19
B&E Enterprises Of Demotte
Dwelling
3054 Peacock Lane, Wheatfield
300 W., N. Of 100 N., W-Side
Beverly Woods
Walker Twp
Nov. 14
Matthew Nagel
Pond
Rensselaer
300 N. E. Of Hwy 231, S-Side
Union Twp
Jason Wallace Of Demotte
Dwelling
10028 Eagle Ct. Of Demotte
Eagle Ct., N. Of 1000 N.
Sandy Pines Golf Club
Walker Twp
Circuit Court Civil:
Nov. 20
Island Grove Mhc V. Doug Sorba
Nov. 19
Midland Funding Llc V. Curtis Koebcke
Midland Funding Llc V. Jessica Scobey
Nov. 18
In Re: The Marriage Of Kimberly Walden And Gregory Walden
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor By Merger V. Laurie J. Skipper, Mark B. Skipper, Firstsource Advantage, Llcet Al
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. V. Rebecca C. Jenkins, Aka Rebecca C. Woolley, As Personal Representative, Unknown Occupants
Nov. 15
Neal Nussbaum V. Donald Shelmon
Nov. 14
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Brodrick Pelham
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Michael Featherston
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Ashley Jarrette
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Adam Baer
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Jennifer Maher
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Carl Klahn, Jr
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Mitchell Mcchesney
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Branden Carden
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Callie Baird
Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. William Klepser
Meadowood Apts. V. Krisina Wyrick
Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Rebecca Adank
Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Vicky Holme
Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Michael Kratz
Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Jessica Simic
Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Jill Terborg
Circuit Court Superior:
Nov. 22
In Re: The Marriage Of Yolanda Duncan And Stephen E. Duncan
Nov. 20
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation V. Jessica N Hageman, Terence J Stone, Sac Finance, Inc.Et Al
Nov. 18
Portfolio Recovery Associates Llc V. James Simmons
Nov. 15
In Re: The Marriage Of Holly Anne Stamper And William James Stamper
New Residential Mortgage Llc V. Gale E. Spangler, Nancy I. Spangler
37D01-1911-Mf-001145
Nov. 14
Towne Mortgage Company V. Donny R. Patterson, Brittany E. Patterson
37D01-1911-Mf-001138