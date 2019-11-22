Stock

Building Permits:

Nov. 19

B&E Enterprises Of Demotte

Dwelling

3054 Peacock Lane, Wheatfield

300 W., N. Of 100 N., W-Side

Beverly Woods

Walker Twp

Nov. 14

Matthew Nagel

Pond

Rensselaer

300 N. E. Of Hwy 231, S-Side

Union Twp

Jason Wallace Of Demotte

Dwelling

10028 Eagle Ct. Of Demotte

Eagle Ct., N. Of 1000 N.

Sandy Pines Golf Club

Walker Twp

Circuit Court Civil:

Nov. 20

Island Grove Mhc V. Doug Sorba

Nov. 19

Midland Funding Llc V. Curtis Koebcke

Midland Funding Llc V. Jessica Scobey

Nov. 18

In Re: The Marriage Of Kimberly Walden And Gregory Walden

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor By Merger V. Laurie J. Skipper, Mark B. Skipper, Firstsource Advantage, Llcet Al

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. V. Rebecca C. Jenkins, Aka Rebecca C. Woolley, As Personal Representative, Unknown Occupants

Nov. 15

Neal Nussbaum V. Donald Shelmon

Nov. 14

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Brodrick Pelham

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Michael Featherston

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Ashley Jarrette

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Adam Baer

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Jennifer Maher

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Carl Klahn, Jr

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Mitchell Mcchesney

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Branden Carden

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. Callie Baird

Demotte Fitness, Inc. V. William Klepser

Meadowood Apts. V. Krisina Wyrick

Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Rebecca Adank

Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Vicky Holme

Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Michael Kratz

Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Jessica Simic

Porter Hospital, Llc Dba Porter Hospital V. Jill Terborg

Circuit Court Superior:

Nov. 22

In Re: The Marriage Of Yolanda Duncan And Stephen E. Duncan

Nov. 20

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation V. Jessica N Hageman, Terence J Stone, Sac Finance, Inc.Et Al

Nov. 18

Portfolio Recovery Associates Llc V. James Simmons

Nov. 15

In Re: The Marriage Of Holly Anne Stamper And William James Stamper

New Residential Mortgage Llc V. Gale E. Spangler, Nancy I. Spangler

37D01-1911-Mf-001145

Nov. 14

Towne Mortgage Company V. Donny R. Patterson, Brittany E. Patterson

37D01-1911-Mf-001138

