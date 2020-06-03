Dear editor,
I’d like to recognize the sound vision of Jasper County Council members Brett Risner, Paul Norwine and Gary Fritts for voting against the $690,000 additional appropriation for the Jasper County Airport Authority, which passed by a 4-3 vote at the council meeting on May 19.
We are in the midst of unprecedented local economic turmoil. At best, an additional appropriation for this project is short-sighted in light of the uncertainty of both future tax revenues and the unknown demands on those funds.
But pandemic or not, what concerns me and many residents of Jasper County is the lack of vision about what our county actually does need.
“Fiscal responsibility” has often been touted as one of our collective strengths; however, it is not fiscally responsible to cling to the status quo, nor to fund projects that benefit only a handful of residents or businesses with specific interests in the name of unsubstantiated economic development.
True fiscal responsibility is looking with clear eyes at what our county actually needs and how to meet these needs with finite resources, while also investing in projects that have the best chance to grow our local economy.
Fiscal responsibility is saying yes to the right things, the projects and services that are truly essential to our community and that address the needs of the people that live here, work here, and are raising families here.
In the past 10 months, the airport authority has requested, and received, over $1.5mm in additional appropriations for the following: $748K in July 2019 to purchase land, $75K in August to operate a flight school, $62K in September to purchase an airplane, and the aforementioned $690K last week to purchase additional land.
Perhaps an expanded airport is essential to our community. But should it be a priority when our community has so many other, more pressing needs exist that affect most of our lives on a daily basis?