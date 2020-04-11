Dear Editor,
While we are all frantically sanitizing things and ourselves, closing businesses, canceling graduations, weddings and great gatherings, we permit disease-ridden semi-trucks to travel the full length of Rensselaer (Clark, Cullen and Grace streets) via SR 114.
People living on these streets are most often NOT at a social distance when in their own yards.
The dirt and filth one can see on the outside is horrific. The manure-like odor reeks while the semis scatter yards and field with debris. Even if they are not scattering COVID-19, they distribute disease and germs that attack our immune systems, making us more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
As these trash-carrying semis go through our town they release many germs, especially at stop lights and stop signs. Eighty-nine — yes, 89 — were counted at Cullen and Washington streets (downtown Rensselaer) in ONE hour! They come by caravans of 20 and 30 in the very early morning hours.
Can we clean them? We are almost professional cleaners now.
Can Chicago dump nearer the source? They could save money with less mileage, fewer trucks and drivers.
Let’s “think-tank” on this and do it.