Dear editor,
Are you tired as I am of reading about the LGQBT community and its problems? They have made their choice and are going to have to live with it.
Yes, I said “choice” because that is exactly what it is. They talk about finally “coming out of the closet.” The fact that they have hesitated to be open about their lifestyle tells me that they know it is wrong.
The Bible says God created male and female (Gen 1:27) and told them to “be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth.” It is not physically possible for two males or females to multiply. It is a choice to be homosexual, not God’s will for them to be that way.
All of the problems of being a part of the LGQBT community, i.e., AIDS and a high suicide rate, have come about because of a choice to disobey God’s will.
Some might think this letter is harsh and unfeeling. I am not condemning homosexuality. God condemns it in the Bible in Lev. 18:22. He loves homosexuals and wants them to repent of their sin and come back to Him to enjoy His love and forgiveness and live eternally with Him.