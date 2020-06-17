Dear editor:
I offer my compliments to all who organized the Black Lives Matter rally on Thursday evening. I was impressed with the organization and management of the rally.
They challenged us to think of ourselves as vital participants in much broader community than we encounter on a daily basis.
We are properly proud of our Constitution and tend to think of it primarily in terms of the government. It is also a pledge that we must make personally, especially when it asks us to affirm our intention to establish and maintain a more perfect union, to provide for the general welfare, and to secure the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity.
Those blessings are not secure for many of our citizens and in far too many instances they are systematically and violently denied. I urge the rally organizers and those who attended to continue to stand up for human dignity and justice as forthrightly and as courageously and as articulately as they did June 10.
John D. Groppe
Rensselaer